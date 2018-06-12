WDIV Local 4/Kroger Fireworks Contest

Top Local Stories
Man wanted in deadly hit-and-run of teen bicyclist in Wixom has been arrested, police say
News
Michigan Legislature approves $56.8B budget: Here's what's inside
Michigan Politics
Detroit Pistons star Blake Griffin lists California mansion for $12 million
News
Ann Arbor man found dead in basement of home; homicide investigation underway
All About Ann Arbor
Portion of I-94 in Detroit to close this weekend for bridge work: Here's what you need to know
Traffic
Handout/Getty Images
Here's the movie trailer-style video Trump showed Kim Jong Un in Singapore
News
CNN Video
Trump says Kim 'trusts me, and I trust him'
Politics
Report: Red Wings among teams pushing for Kovalchuk signing
Sports
2 Michigan bars named among best for beer in America
Michigan Eats
