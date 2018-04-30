Lawnmower Giveaway Contest

Top Local Stories
Olympia announces $200M District Detroit development spanning 6 projects
Real Estate
Watch Local 4 News at Noon -- April 30, 2018
Local 4 News at Noon
Mother speaks about Michigan boy's 8 minutes trapped underwater at resort pool
News
7 new restaurants to debut at Detroit's Greektown this May
Michigan Eats
How to get $20 tickets to more than 25 summer concerts around Metro Detroit today
Entertainment
Health officials: STD rates at record levels in Washtenaw County; 560 cases of gonorrhea in 2017
Health
Michigan high school investigates after 'promposal' is called racist
News
Reminder: Westbound I-696 construction closure is in effect
Traffic
Metro Detroit weather: Temps near 70 expected later today
Weather
