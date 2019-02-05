Top Local Stories
Metro Detroit weather: Freezing rain expected tonight; icy Wednesday morning
Weather
WATCH LIVE: Sentencing for Uber driver who shot 8 people in Kalamazoo
News
Michigan surfers catch waves on Lake Superior during polar vortex
Michigan Weather
Power outages, school closings possible as ice storm moves into Metro Detroit tonight
Weather
Pothole questions: Why are Ohio's roads better than Michigan's roads?
Michigan
Michigan ranked deadliest state for winter driving
Michigan Travel
8 possible free agent targets for Detroit Lions in 2019
Sports
Drivers running into pothole problem on eastbound I-94 ramp to 10 Mile Road
Traffic
Distributed by LAKANA. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
Heavy duty: Detroit's 'Big Three' automakers roll out biggest pickups this year
Automotive
Contests
Live In The D: Detroit RV & Camping Show Contest
Enter to Win Four (4) Tickets to 53rd Annual Detroit RV & Camping Show at Suburban Collection Showplace in Novi
Get email alerts for local stories and events around the world.
Sign Up
LOCAL NEWS
Michigan man hit, killed by driver while removing animal carcass from street
Texas man killed after vape pen explodes and severs artery, medical…
Distributed by LAKANA. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
Heavy duty: Detroit's 'Big Three' automakers roll out biggest pickups this year
Huron River Water Trail declared a state water trail in Michigan
14 elementary students, ages 5 to 9, sickened by marijuana gummy bears,…
Live In The D headlines
Tomorrow The World performs at Quicken Loans Winter Blast Weekends
Talkin' with Tati - What's Your Cure For Cabin Fever?
Show yourself some love with these recipes from the United Dairy…
Mike Morse scores big with Super Bowl commercial