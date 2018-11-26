Live in the D: Fireside Hearth and Home Contest

Top Local Stories
Metro Detroit weather: Areas north of M-59 expected to get several inches of snow
Weather
Westbound I-96 reopens in Livonia after trooper shoots chase suspect
News
2 jump from 2nd-floor apartment fire in Ann Arbor; 3 hospitalized
All About Ann Arbor
Michigan board of canvassers meets today to certify November election results
Michigan Elections
Ex-Michigan State president Simon to be arraigned on charges stemming from Nassar scandal
News
Official: GM to close Ontario plant, costing 2,500 jobs
Business
Man pinned by vehicle on I-94 in Detroit; friends lift vehicle, pull man to safety
News
Snowstorm strands families from across the country at Detroit airport
News
Wintry blast moves snow and winds toward Great Lakes
Weather
Detroit Mayor Mike Duggan to address case of man hiring private…
TOP STORIES Monday, November 26, 2018
Ex-Michigan State president Simon to be arraigned on charges stemming…