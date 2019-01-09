Top Local Stories
Study: Michigan has the worst roads in the US
Michigan
ClickOnDetroit Morning Report -- Jan. 9, 2019
News
FACT CHECK: President Trump and the disputed US-Mexico border crisis
National
Rochester High School teacher fired over alleged sex scandal involving students
News
Court of appeals upholds life sentence for Daniel Clay in 2014 murder of Chelsea Bruck
News
7th-grade girl accused of stabbing boy with scissors at Anderson Middle School in Berkley
News
Map reveals Michigan's most popular condiment - and it's not what you'd expect
Michigan Eats
Fraser sinkhole cause report to be released today
News
Metro Detroit weather: Temps fall and wind picks up
Weather
Contests
Win 2 books by New York Times best-selling author Dr. Ian K. Smith
Start a new clean eating plan in the new year
Posted: 8:36 AM, January 09, 2019
Updated: 8:45 AM, January 09, 2019
LOCAL NEWS
Male employees at care facility where vegetative patient gave birth will…
Live In The D headlines
How helping a pet in need can help you in the new year
This homegrown business sips sweet success with their eco-friendly straws!
Longtime Detroit photographer reflects on storied career