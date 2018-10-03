Top Local Stories
Stephen Maturen/Getty Images
Michigan statewide ballot proposals for 2018 November election: What you need to know
Michigan Elections
FEMA via CNN
Time set for Wednesday's test of National Wireless Emergency Alert System from FEMA
News
Sterling Heights man to be sentenced for starting house fire that killed teen brother
News
Metro Detroit weather: Dry Wednesday, rain and storm chances Thursday
Weather
Northville Township police detain person after home invasion; search continues
News
Michigan Legislature votes to ban marijuana-infused alcoholic drinks
Michigan Marijuana
Alternatives For Girls loses federal grant but gains something else
News
Copyright 2018 CNN
Trump mocks Christine Blasey Ford at rally
Politics
Teenager shot near Osborn High School on Detroit's east side, police say
News
Contests
Live in the D MARVAC RV & Camping Show Ticket Giveaway
Enter to Win a Family Four (4) Pack of Tickets to The MARVAC Detroit RV & Camping Show at Suburban Collection Showplace in Novi
Get email alerts for local stories and events around the world.
Sign Up
LOCAL NEWS
TOP STORIES Wednesday, October 3, 2018
FEMA via CNN
Time set for Wednesday's test of National Wireless Emergency Alert…
Michigan proposal to expand voter access on November ballot: What you…
Michigan anti-gerrymandering proposal on November ballot: What you need to know
Ethan Miller/Getty Images
Michigan proposal to legalize recreational marijuana on November ballot:…