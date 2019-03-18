Live In The D's Messiest Garage In Metro Detroit Giveaway

Does the thought of navigating your garage make you shudder? Let Live in the D and We Cleanout Everything help you with that!

Submit a picture of your messy garage below along with a statement about why you should have it cleaned by We Cleanout Everything. One lucky entrant will have it cleaned for free!

We want to see the never-unpacked moving boxes. The treadmills that were used once and then forgotten. The pile of art projects that never quite got finished. All of it!

If you've got a mess and a story, show us below and We Cleanout Everything may save your messy garage for free.

Contest begins at 10 a.m. on Monday, March 18 and the deadline to enter is 11:30 a.m. on Friday, March 22.