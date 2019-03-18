Contests

Live In The D's Messiest Garage In Metro Detroit Giveaway

You could have your garage cleaned for you by We Cleanout Everything

Does the thought of navigating your garage make you shudder? Let Live in the D and We Cleanout Everything help you with that!

Submit a picture of your messy garage below along with a statement about why you should have it cleaned by We Cleanout Everything. One lucky entrant will have it cleaned for free!

We want to see the never-unpacked moving boxes. The treadmills that were used once and then forgotten. The pile of art projects that never quite got finished. All of it!

If you've got a mess and a story, show us below and We Cleanout Everything may save your messy garage for free.

Contest begins at 10 a.m. on Monday, March 18 and the deadline to enter is 11:30 a.m. on Friday, March 22.

 