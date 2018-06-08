Father/Son Look-A-Like Contest: Share a photo for a chance to win a trip to Mackinac Island

Do people get you and your father or son mixed up? We'd love to see it!

We're celebrating Father's Day all week with a Father/Son Look-A-Like photo contest. Upload your photo using the contest tool below, and you'll be entered to win a weekend on Mackinac Island, including two nights at the Grand Hotel and two rounds of golf at The Jewel. The deadline to enter is Thursday at 11:59 p.m. We'll announce the winner on Friday during Local 4 News Today between 6 and 7 a.m.

Questions about the contest? Email us at: clickondetroit@wdiv.com

