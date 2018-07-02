Lost 80's at Chene Park Ticket Giveaway

Top Local Stories
Metro Detroit weather forecast: Heat, humidity and rain showers Monday
Lane closures on Mound Road in Sterling Heights start Monday
Michigan weather history: The Great Tornado Outbreak of July 2, 1997
Drowning victim likely got tangled in heavy vegetation at Stony Creek Metropark
'Detroit: Comeback City' explores city's rise, fall and rebirth through Michigan Central Station
AAA Michigan provides 7 tips on driving safe and sober this Fourth of July
34-year-old Clinton Township man dies in hit-and-run crash Monday morning
Neighbor writes anti-fireworks letter to Macomb County residents; 'I'll make your life miserable'
Dangerous heat: What Michigan law says about leaving children in hot cars
Pizza delivery driver robbed at gunpoint at vacant Detroit home
Attention Michigan voters: Monday, July 9 is last day to register for primary
Serial burglar suspected in Novi, Northville after string of home invasions
Kerry Bentivolio plans protest at Franklin Hills Country Club for…