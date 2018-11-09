Ellen's 12 Days of Giveaways/Live in the D contest rules

Official Contest Rules

• General. By submitting an entry to this sweepstakes, brought to you by WDIV-TV (“Station”), the entrant acknowledges and agrees to all of these official sweepstakes rules (“Official Rules”). This Sweepstakes is in no way sponsored or administered by The Ellen DeGeneres Show, WAD Productions Inc., or its affiliated entities. NO PURCHASE NECESSARY. Void where prohibited. By entering the sweepstakes, entrants agree to waive any right to claim any ambiguity or error in these Official Rules, or the sweepstakes itself, and agrees to be bound by these Official Rules and by all decisions of the Station, whose decisions are binding and final. Failure to comply with these Official Rules or any sweepstakes specific rules may result in disqualification from the sweepstakes.

• Eligibility. The sweepstakes is open only to legal U.S. residents who are 18 years of age or older at time of entry and reside in the local viewing area, and is void wherever prohibited or restricted by applicable federal or state laws and regulations. Employees of Station and their respective parent companies, subsidiaries, affiliates, officers, directors, agents, advertising and promotion agencies, and members of these employees’ immediate families (spouses, parents, children, and siblings and their spouses) and those living in the same household with these employees, are not eligible.

• How To Enter. To enter you must provide the information required on the contest entry page at ClickOnDetroit.com. The sweepstakes runs from Monday, November 12, 2018 at 10 a.m. EST through Sunday, November 18, 2018 at 11 p.m. EST. Entrants must watch The Ellen DeGeneres show Monday, November 12 through Thursday, November 15. A general question regarding Ellen will be asked on Monday, November 12, 2018. Tuesday through Friday, specific questions regarding the Ellen show that aired the previous day (i.e. question asked on 11/13 will be about 11/12 show) will be asked by the hosts on Live in the D. Entries with answers to all 5 questions asked Monday, November 12 through Friday, November 16 can be submitted Friday, November 16 starting at 11 a.m. ET until Sunday, November 18 at 11 p.m. ET. Entrants must have all the correct answers when submitting their entry to be eligible for the drawing. One Grand Prize winner and (4) four runners up will be selected randomly and announced on Monday, November 19 on Live in the D.

Entrants must be the registered subscriber of the e-mail or telephone account from which the entry is made. Unless stated otherwise on the contest entry page, you may enter once during the sweepstakes period. Multiple entries received from any person or e-mail address or telephone number will void all such additional entries. Entries generated by a script, macro or other automated means will be disqualified. Entries that are incomplete, illegible or corrupted are void and will not be accepted. All entries become the property of the Station and will not be acknowledged or returned. Station will reject and delete any entry that it discovers to be false or fraudulent. The Station will disqualify any entry from individuals who do not meet the eligibility requirements.

• Selection of Winners. 1 (One) Potential Grand Prize winner and (4) four potential runners up will be randomly selected and notified of prize(s) at the phone number or email address they provided when entering the sweepstakes. Sweepstakes winner must execute and return any required affidavit of eligibility and/or release of liability prize acceptance form within ten (10) days of winning or being notified of winning (sooner for time sensitive prizes), or prize(s) will be forfeited and an alternate winner may be selected. If a potential winner cannot be contacted, fails to sign and return the required affidavit of eligibility and/or liability/publicity release within the required time period, or if a prize or prize notification is returned as undeliverable, the potential winner forfeits the prize. Station reserves the right to contact all sweepstakes entrants to confirm the registration entry. The official registration list will remain the property of Station.

• Prizes. Grand Prize: One day’s worth of prizes from Ellen’s “12 Days of Giveaways” shows in 2018, randomly selected by Ellen show producers. Estimated Retail Value (“ERV”) of Ellen’s one day’s of Prizing is between one thousand five hundred ($1,500) and three thousand dollars ($3,000). However, given the surprise nature of the 12 Days of Giveaways on the Ellen DeGeneres Show, please note that the value of Prizes may substantially vary. Delivery of prizes in the Grand Prize will be handled and coordinated with the Ellen Show producers. (4) Four Ellen Gift Bags each valued at approximately $45 (containing an Ellen t-shirt, Cold Cup and Straw, Squeeze Heart) will be award to the runners up. Ellen Gift Bags must be picked up at the station which will be coordinated by Live in the D producers. Winners may be asked to show a photo ID. There will be no substitution, transfer or cash equivalent for prize(s), except at the sole discretion of Station, which may substitute prizes of comparable value. The odds of winning depend on the number of eligible entries received.

• Disclaimer and Representations. Winner assumes all liability for any injuries or damages caused or claimed to be caused by his or her participation in the sweepstakes and/or the acceptance and/or use of any prize, and releases the Station and their respective parent companies, subsidiaries, affiliates, officers, directors, agents, and employees, from any such liability. Neither the Station nor their respective parent companies, subsidiaries, affiliates, officers, directors, agents and employees are responsible for: the failure of any entry to be received by the Station due to computer failures of any kind, traffic congestion on the internet or at any website, telecommunications, network, electronic, telephone or mobile service outages, delays, busy signals, or any equipment malfunctions or other technical difficulties that may prevent the Station from receiving any entry submission; entries that are stolen, misdirected, garbled, delayed by computer transmissions, lost, late or damaged; any injury or damage to the entrant's or any other person's computer related to or resulting from participation or downloading any materials in this sweepstakes; or any human errors, any inaccurate transcription of entry information, errors in any promotional or marketing materials or errors in these Official Rules. If applicable, text message and data rates may apply, and the Station is not responsible for any fees incurred by an entrant for any method of entry.

The Station, in its sole discretion, reserves the right to disqualify any person tampering with the entry process or the operation of the Station’s website. Failure to comply with the Official Rules of the sweepstakes may result in an entrant’s disqualification and/or forfeiture of any prize or prizes. All decisions of the Station’s management with respect to the sweepstakes are final. Station reserves the right to cancel, terminate or modify the sweepstakes if it is not capable of completion as planned, including, without limitation, as a result of infection by computer virus, bugs, tampering, unauthorized intervention or technical failures of any sort, or for any reason whatsoever. The Station reserves the right to make changes in the rules of the sweepstakes, including, without limitation, the substitution of a prize of equivalent value, which will become effective upon announcement or posting. If due to circumstances beyond the control of the Station, any event related to the sweepstakes or prize is delayed, rescheduled, postponed, cancelled or has a change of venue, the Station reserves the right, but is not obligated, to cancel or modify the sweepstakes and shall not be required to award a substitute prize.

Entry constitutes permission (except where prohibited by law) to use winner's name, home city and state, likeness and/or voice for purposes of advertising, promotion and publicity without additional compensation. The winner's name and city of residence will be posted online and mailed to those who request it.

By accessing these Official Rules or entering the sweepstakes on ClickOnDetroit.com, you are deemed to agree to Station’s Terms of Use and Privacy Policy.

•Winner Announcement. For the name of the winner(s), send a self-addressed stamped envelope for receipt within 60 days following the end of the sweepstakes period to WDIV at 500 West Lafayette Blvd., Detroit, MI 48226, Attn: Contest Winner List, or request it online at 4liveinthed@wdiv.com. Be sure to specify the name of the sweepstakes for which you are requesting the list of winner(s).