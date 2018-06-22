Film Challenge 2018 official rules

General: By submitting an entry to WDIV-TV Local 4 (“WDIV” or “Station”) to enter "Film Challenge Detroit" (hereinafter referred to as the “Contest”), the entrant acknowledges and agrees to all of these Official Rules. NO PURCHASE NECESSARY. Void where prohibited. Contest Entry Period begins June 25, 2018 at 12:01 a.m. Eastern Time (“ET”), and ends on September 9, 2018 at 8:00 p.m. ET. By entering the contest, entrants agree to waive any right to claim any ambiguity or error in these Official Rules, or the contest itself, and agree to be bound by these Official Rules and by all decisions of the Station, whose decisions are binding and final. Failure to comply with these Official Rules may result in disqualification from the contest.

Eligibility: Open only to legal residents of the state of Michigan, USA or the province of Ontario, Canada. Entrants must be 18 years of age or older at time of entry and reside in the local viewing area. Void wherever prohibited or restricted by applicable federal or state laws and regulations. Employees of Station and their respective parent companies, subsidiaries, affiliates, officers, directors, agents, advertising and promotion agencies, and members of these employees’ immediate families (spouses, parents, children, and siblings and their spouses) and those living in the same household with these employees, are not eligible.



How To Enter: To enter you must provide the information required on the contest entry page at ClickOnDetroit.com. All films must be uploaded via the instructions on ClickOnDetroit.com between June 25, 2018 at 12:01 a.m. ET and September 9, 2018 by 8 p.m. ET. All entries must be between five and fifteen minutes in length. Individuals may enter only once during the contest period. Multiple entries received from any person or e-mail address or telephone number will void all such additional entries. All entries must fit within the Contest’s theme of “Fight or Flight.” The station reserves the right to reject any submission that it determines violates the ClickOnDetroit Terms of Use for Submission of user generated videos. [https://www.clickondetroit.com/station/termsofuse] All entries must be solely the work of the Contestant and shall not incorporate any material or content of which the Contestant is not the author or creator, except for any music for which Contestant has the required licensing rights to use. By submitting your entry, you give us the royalty-free, irrevocable, perpetual, fully transferable and worldwide right to use, assign, sublicense, distribute, display, republish, commercially exploit and create derivative works from your video submission, in any and all media, in any manner, in whole or in part, without any restriction, responsibilities or compensation to you. Entries that are incomplete or are corrupted are void and will not be accepted. The Station will reject and delete any entry that it discovers to be false or fraudulent or otherwise in violation of the rules. The Station will disqualify any entry from individuals who do not meet the eligibility requirements.



All entrants must be able to accept award in Troy on 10/11/18



Selection Of Winners: Ten finalists will be selected by a WDIV-TV committee, in their sole discretion, and will be notified at the phone number or email address they provided when entering the Contest. There will be a First Place and Second Place winner in the category of “Best Film.” There will also be one Best Cinematography winner and one Best Actor winner. These winners will be picked out of the ten finalists by a panel of judges, in the judges’ sole discretion, based on a score sheet provided on ClickOnDetroit.com. The entries for the ten finalists will also be posted on ClickOnDetroit.com where users will be able to vote for their favorite entry. In case of a tie in the judges’ scores, the winner of the First and Second Prizes for Best Film and/or the winner of Best Cinematography and/or the winner of Best Actor will be selected based on the number of votes their submissions received on ClickOnDetroit.com during the People’s Choice voting period, and if there is a subsequent tie, then the winner(s) will be selected by a random drawing. In addition, the entry that collects the most votes on ClickOnDetroit.com, between September 24, 2018 at 6:00 a.m. and October 9, 2018 at 8:00 p.m., will be the winner of the People’s Choice Prize. In case of a tie, the winner of the People’s Choice Prize will be selected by a random drawing of the top vote recipients. Contest winner(s) must execute and return any required affidavit of eligibility, release of liability and/or prize acceptance form within ten (10) days of winning or being notified of winning (sooner for time sensitive prizes), or prize(s) will be forfeited and an alternate winner(s) may be selected. If a potential winner cannot be contacted the potential winner forfeits the prize. Station reserves the right to contact all contest entrants to confirm the registration entry. The official registration list will remain the property of Station.

Prize: The First Place winner of the Best Film category will win four passes to the Sundance Film Festival, four (4) round trip airplane tickets to Park City, Utah, lodging for three (3) nights, transportation to and from the airport, and $1,000 in spending money. Any incidental costs and taxes not specifically included, but that are associated with claiming, use and/or acceptance of the prize, are the sole responsibility of the winner. Winners of the First Place Prize must be accompanied by someone 21 or older.

The Second Place winner of the Best Film category, or runner-up, will win $1,000.

The Best Cinematography winner will win a $500 B&H gift card

The Best Actor winner will win $500 and a spot in a local commercial TBD

The People’s Choice Prize is a $300 B&H gift card.

Winners may be asked to show a photo ID. There will be no substitution, transfer or cash equivalent for prizes, except at the sole discretion of Station, which may substitute prizes of comparable value. The odds of winning depend on the number of eligible entries received.

Winner Announcement: Winners will be announced Thursday evening, 10/11 following a screening of all finalists at the MJR Troy Grand Cinema 16. Times will be provided at a later date.

Disclaimer and Representations: Winner(s) assumes all liability for any injuries or damages caused or claimed to be caused by his or her participation in the contest and/or the acceptance and/or use of any prize, and releases the Station and Sponsor and their respective parent companies, subsidiaries, affiliates, officers, directors, agents, and employees, from any such liability. Neither the Station nor the Sponsor, nor their respective parent companies, subsidiaries, affiliates, officers, directors, agents and employees are responsible for: the failure of any entry to be received by the Station due to computer failures of any kind, traffic congestion on the internet or at any website, telecommunications, network, electronic, telephone or mobile service outages, delays, busy signals, or any equipment malfunctions or other technical difficulties that may prevent the Station from receiving any entry submission; entries that are stolen, misdirected, garbled, delayed by computer transmissions, lost, late or damaged; any injury or damage to the entrant's or any other person's computer related to or resulting from participation or downloading any materials in this contest; or any human errors, any inaccurate transcription of entry information, errors in any promotional or marketing materials or errors in these Official Rules. If applicable, text message and data rates may apply, and the Station is not responsible for any fees incurred by an entrant for any method of entry.

Entry constitutes permission (except where prohibited by law) to use entrant’s name, city, state, likeness, video submission and/or voice for purposes of advertising, promotion and publicity, in any media without additional compensation. Entrants represent and warrant that they have the right to submit their video entry.

Contestants must have all music licensing rights, including the rights to use a recording of a musical work in audio-visual form, for any music and/or songs used in a video entry. If asked, Contestants must be able to provide proof or documentation of usage rights for the music used in an entry. If unable to provide such proof or documentation, the Station reserves the right to disqualify the entry.

The Station, in its sole discretion, reserves the right to disqualify any person tampering with the entry process or the operation of the Station’s website. Failure to comply with the Official Rules of the contest may result in an entrant’s disqualification and/or forfeiture of any prize or prizes. All decisions of the Station’s management with respect to the contest are final.

Station reserves the right to cancel, terminate or modify the contest if it is not capable of completion as planned, including, without limitation, as a result of infection by computer virus, bugs, tampering, unauthorized intervention or technical failures of any sort, or for any reason whatsoever. The Station reserves the right to make changes in the rules of the contest, including, without limitation, the substitution of a prize of equivalent value, which will become effective upon announcement or posting. If due to circumstances beyond the control of the Station, any event related to the contest or prize is delayed, rescheduled, postponed, cancelled or has a change of venue, the Station reserves the right, but is not obligated, to cancel or modify the contest and shall not be required to award a substitute prize. By accessing these Official Rules or entering the contest on ClickOnDetroit.com, you are deemed to agree to ClickOnDetroit.com’s Terms of Use and Privacy Policy.

The winner's name and city of residence will be posted online and mailed to those who request it. For the name of the winner(s), send a self-addressed stamped envelope for receipt within 60 days following the end of the contest period to Station at: 550 West Lafayette Blvd., Detroit, MI 48226, Attn: Contest Winner List, or request it online at filmchallenge@wdiv.com. Be sure to specify the name of the contest for which you are requesting the list of winner(s).

Copyright 2018 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.