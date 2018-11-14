Live In The D: Viviano Contest Rules

Official Contest Rules

· General. By submitting an entry to this contest, brought to you by WDIV (“Station”) and Viviano Flower Shop (the “Sponsor”), the entrant acknowledges and agrees to all of these official contest rules (“Official Rules”). NO PURCHASE NECESSARY. Void where prohibited. By entering the contest, entrants agree to waive any right to claim any ambiguity or error in these Official Rules, or the contest itself, and agree to be bound by these Official Rules and by all decisions of the Station, whose decisions are binding and final. Failure to comply with these Official Rules or any contest specific rules may result in disqualification from the contest.

· Eligibility. The contest is open only to legal U.S. residents who are 18 years of age or older at time of entry and reside in the local viewing area, and is void wherever prohibited or restricted by applicable federal or state laws and regulations. Employees of Station and Sponsor and their respective parent companies, subsidiaries, affiliates, officers, directors, agents, advertising and promotion agencies, and members of these employees’ immediate families (spouses, parents, children, and siblings and their spouses) and those living in the same household with these employees, are not eligible.

· How To Enter. Contest begins at 10AM on 11/15/2018. Deadline to enter is 12pm on 11/20/2018 To enter, the entrants must fill out the form and hit submit. Entrants must be the registered subscriber of the e-mail or telephone account from which the entry is made. You may enter once during the contest period. Multiple entries received from any person or e-mail address or telephone number will void all such additional entries. Entries generated by a script, macro or other automated means will be disqualified. Entries that are incomplete, illegible or corrupted are void and will not be accepted. All entries become the property of the Station and will not be acknowledged or returned. By checking the relevant box or selection in the registration form, entrants agree that the Sponsor may contact the entrant via email with information about pre-selected goods or services. If you do not wish to receive these materials do not check the relevant box in the entry form. If at any time you do not wish to receive these materials in the future, please use the unsubscribe procedures contained in the email message.

Station will reject and delete any entry that it discovers to be false or fraudulent. The Station will disqualify any entry from individuals who do not meet the eligibility requirements.

· Selection of Winners. One potential winner(s) will be randomly selected from all entrants. Contest winner(s) must execute and return any required affidavit of eligibility, release of liability, publicity release and/or prize acceptance form within ten (10) days of winning or being notified of winning (sooner for time sensitive prizes), or prize(s) will be forfeited and an alternate winner may be selected. If a potential winner cannot be contacted, fails to sign and return any required affidavit of eligibility, release of liability, publicity release and/or prize acceptance form within the required time period, or if a prize or prize notification is returned as undeliverable, the potential winner forfeits the prize. Station reserves the right to contact all contest entrants to confirm the registration entry. The official registration list will remain the property of Station and will not be distributed to the Sponsor without the specific approval of the contest entrant through the use of the Opt In check box on the registration form.

· Prize. 5x Flower arrangement/ bouquets "Elegant Gathering Centerpiece" for $154.95. Unless otherwise stated, all prizes or prize certificates must be picked up at Station (at the address listed below) during normal business hours. If the winner of a contest is under the age of 18, a parent or legal guardian must claim the prize. Winners may be asked to show a photo ID. There will be no substitution, transfer or cash equivalent for prizes, except at the sole discretion of Station, which may substitute prizes of comparable value. The odds of winning depend on the number of eligible entries received. Payments of all federal, state and local taxes related to the award of the prize are solely the responsibility of the winner. The winner may be required to fully complete and submit an IRS Form W-9 for receipt of the prize.

· Disclaimer and Representations. Winner(s) assumes all liability for any injuries or damages caused or claimed to be caused by his or her participation in the contest and/or the acceptance and/or use of any prize, and releases the Station and Sponsor and their respective parent companies, subsidiaries, affiliates, officers, directors, agents, and employees, from any such liability. Neither the Station nor the Sponsor, nor their respective parent companies, subsidiaries, affiliates, officers, directors, agents and employees are responsible for: the failure of any entry to be received by the Station due to computer failures of any kind, traffic congestion on the internet or at any website, telecommunications, network, electronic, telephone or mobile service outages, delays, busy signals, or any equipment malfunctions or other technical difficulties that may prevent the Station from receiving any entry submission; entries that are stolen, misdirected, garbled, delayed by computer transmissions, lost, late or damaged; any injury or damage to the entrant's or any other person's computer related to or resulting from participation or downloading any materials in this contest; or any human errors, any inaccurate transcription of entry information, errors in any promotional or marketing materials or errors in these Official Rules. If applicable, text message and data rates may apply, and the Station is not responsible for any fees incurred by an entrant for any method of entry.

The Station, in its sole discretion, reserves the right to disqualify any person tampering with the entry process or the operation of the Station’s website. Failure to comply with the Official Rules of the contest may result in an entrant’s disqualification and/or forfeiture of any prize or prizes. All decisions of the Station’s management with respect to the contest are final.

Station reserves the right to cancel, terminate or modify the contest if it is not capable of completion as planned, including, without limitation, as a result of infection by computer virus, bugs, tampering, unauthorized intervention or technical failures of any sort, or for any reason whatsoever. The Station reserves the right to make changes in the rules of the contest, including, without limitation, the substitution of a prize of equivalent value, which will become effective upon announcement or posting. If due to circumstances beyond the control of the Station, any event related to the contest or prize is delayed, rescheduled, postponed, cancelled or has a change of venue, the Station reserves the right, but is not obligated, to cancel or modify the contest and shall not be required to award a substitute prize.

Entry constitutes permission (except where prohibited by law) to use winner's name, home city and state, likeness and/or voice for purposes of advertising, promotion and publicity without additional compensation. The winner's name and city of residence will be posted online and mailed to those who request it.

By accessing these Official Rules or entering the contest on clickondetroit.com, you are deemed to agree to clickondetroit.com,’s Terms of Use and Privacy Policy.

· Winner Announcement. For the name of the winner(s), send a self-addressed stamped envelope for receipt within 60 days following the end of the contest period to Station at 550 W Lafayette Blvd, Detroit, MI 48226, Attn: Contest Winner List, or request it online at local4@clickondetroit.com. Be sure to specify the name of the contest for which you are requesting the list of winner(s).