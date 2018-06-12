Official rules for Vote 4 The Best 2018

Campaign Rules

By placing a vote on this website, you agree to the Campaign Rules and Privacy Policy shown on our website. If you do not agree to the Campaign Rules and Privacy Policy, you should not place a vote on our website. Further you can request deletion of your existing voting account at Vote4theBest@wdiv.com.

NOMINATION PERIOD:

Start Date: Wednesday, June 6, 2018 at 8:00 a.m. ET

End Date: Tuesday, June 12, 2018 at 11:00 p.m. ET

VOTING PERIOD:

Start Date: Thursday, June 15, 2018 at 6:00 a.m. ET

End Date: Sunday, July 15, 2018 11:00 p.m. ET

Votes received before the start date or after the end date will not be counted.

RULES & VOTING DEFINITION

By participating and/or voting in Vote 4 The Best, you agree to be bound by these rules and all final decisions of the Vote 4 the Best producers. Vote 4 The Best is administered by a neutral third party, Second Street (Contest Administrator), on behalf of WDIV/ClickOnDetroit.com. It is managed by WDIV Vote 4 the Best producers.

NOMINATION FREQUENCY

Users may nominate one (1) business in each sub-category during each day of the open nomination period. Nominations in excess of 1 per day per business sub-category may not be used. Nominations may be allowed during the open voting period at WDIV’s discretion. To nominate after voting begins, email the name and address of the nominee to Vote4theBest@wdiv.com

VOTING FREQUENCY

Users may cast one (1) vote in each business sub-category every hour during each day of the open voting period. If a business is competing in more than one category, then a user may vote for that same business in each category within which it competes, such as Local Bands and Band/Artist-Cover Band. If the campaign has 100 categories, the user may place up to 100 votes per hour in each sub-category. Votes in excess of 1 per hour, per business sub-category shall not be counted.

VOTING MECHANISMS

Votes are to be cast by individuals only with unique email addresses. Automated or multiple voting mechanisms are strictly prohibited. Any votes suspected by the producers to be fraudulent may be disqualified, in WDIV’s sole discretion, and could affect the final standings prior to or after initial announcement. WDIV reserves the right in its sole discretion to cancel or suspend this contest, in part or in its entirety, should virus, tampering, fraud, technical difficulties or other causes beyond its control corrupt the administration, security, fairness, integrity or proper administration of the contest, or for any reason whatsoever. WDIV further reserves the right to modify these rules at any time during the voting period for any reason, in its sole discretion.

BUSINESS CATEGORY CHANGES

WDIV reserves the right to deny or change any business category or sub-category if, in its sole discretion and at any time, the category does not accurately reflect the true nature of the business. Businesses may not be listed in more than (3) different sub-categories.

COMPLAINTS & DISPUTES

In the event of a dispute, WDIV shall request one (1) written statement from each complaining or refuting business. WDIV shall use this communication and its website access logs to determine an outcome of a dispute, which shall be final.

LIABILITIES

Participating businesses will be civil and not launch personal attacks against other competitors or businesses, or tamper with or hack into the system. WDIV reserves the right to delete, move, or edit content in their discretion. This contest is also governed by ClickonDetroit’s Terms of Use and Privacy Policy.

By participating in Vote 4 The Best, participants give full consent to WDIV to use his/her/its name, likeness, city and state in all forms of advertising, promotional, editorial, marketing and collateral materials without additional compensation or permission, except where prohibited by law.

If you would like to be removed from the contest, or have any questions or concerns regarding its administration, contact us at Vote4theBest@wdiv.com.