Rules for Live in the D's Music Awards Giveaway

Official Rules

· General. By submitting an entry to this contest, brought to you by WDIV TV (“Station” and “Sponsor”), the entrant acknowledges and agrees to all of these official contest rules (“Official Rules”). NO PURCHASE NECESSARY. Void where prohibited. By entering the contest, entrants agree to waive any right to claim any ambiguity or error in these Official Rules, or the contest itself, and agree to be bound by these Official Rules and by all decisions of the Station, whose decisions are binding and final. Failure to comply with these Official Rules or any contest specific rules may result in disqualification from the contest.

· Eligibility. The contest is open only to legal U.S. residents who are 21 years of age or older at time of entry and reside in the local viewing area, and is void wherever prohibited or restricted by applicable federal or state laws and regulations. Employees of Station and Sponsor and their respective parent companies, subsidiaries, affiliates, officers, directors, agents, advertising and promotion agencies, and members of these employees’ immediate families (spouses, parents, children, and siblings and their spouses) and those living in the same household with these employees, are not eligible.

· How To Enter. Contest begins at 10:00 AM EDT on April 8, 2019. Deadline to enter is April 14, 2019 at 11:00 PM EDT. To enter, go to ClickOnDetroit.com/contests and fill out the entry form. You must watch "Live in the D" Monday, April 8, 2019 through Friday, April 12, 2019 and tell us the Daily Jam of the Day. Winner must have the correct answer (5 different answers) for each day during that week.

Entrants must be the registered subscriber of the e-mail or telephone account from which the entry is made. You may enter only once during the contest period. Multiple entries received from any person or e-mail address or telephone number will void all such additional entries. Entries generated by a script, macro or other automated means will be disqualified. Entries that are incomplete, illegible or corrupted are void and will not be accepted. All entries become the property of the Station and will not be acknowledged or returned. By checking the relevant box or selection in the registration form, entrants agree that the Sponsor may contact the entrant via email with information about pre-selected goods or services. If you do not wish to receive these materials do not check the relevant box in the entry form. If at any time you do not wish to receive these materials in the future, please use the unsubscribe procedures contained in the email message.

Station will reject and delete any entry that it discovers to be false or fraudulent. The Station will disqualify any entry from individuals who do not meet the eligibility requirements.

· Selection of Winners. (1) One potential winner will randomly be chosen by Local 4 producers. Contest winner must execute and return any required affidavit of eligibility, release of liability, publicity release and/or prize acceptance form within ten (10) days of winning or being notified of winning (sooner for time sensitive prizes), or prize will be forfeited and an alternate winner may be selected. If a potential winner cannot be contacted, fails to sign and return any required affidavit of eligibility, release of liability, publicity release and/or prize acceptance form within the required time period, or if a prize or prize notification is returned as undeliverable, the potential winner forfeits the prize. Station reserves the right to contact all contest entrants to confirm the registration entry. The official registration list will remain the property of Station and will not be distributed to the Sponsor without the specific approval of the contest entrant through the use of the Opt In check box on the registration form.

· PRIZE: There will be one (1) prize (“Prize”) awarded to Winner. Prize will consist of a trip to Las Vegas, NV for Winner and one (1) guest (“Guest”) to the 2019 Billboard Music Awards (“Trip”). Trip includes: two (2) fan zone passes (Winner and Guest will be able to walk the red carpet before it opens and experience arrivals firsthand in the red carpet fan pit) plus show tickets for Winner and Guest to the 2019 Billboard Music Awards on Wednesday, May 1, 2019 (“Event”); Round-trip Main-Cabin-Class air transportation for two (2) on Delta Air Lines or its “Airline Associates” (Delta Shuttle, Delta Connection) for travel between the closest city to the Winner’s residence served by Delta Air Lines or its Airline Associates and Las Vegas, NV; double occupancy hotel accommodations for two (2) nights (one room, room rate, taxes and resort fee only) at the MGM Grand; and funds in the amount of one hundred dollars ($100) for transportation to and from the airport in Las Vegas, NV.

Delta Vacations Terms & Conditions:

a. The trip certificates are non-refundable and non-transferable.

b. Tickets issued in conjunction with this promotion have zero cash value.

c. Airfare is not included unless otherwise specified. For certificates which specify the inclusion of airfare: Delta Vacations will provide air transportation via Delta Air Lines from any city in the U.S. 50 or Canada. Travel is permitted on designated flights operated by Delta Air Lines; the Delta Connection® carriers: Compass Airlines, GoJet Airlines, Endeavor Air, Shuttle America, and SkyWest; and Delta Shuttle® carriers: Shuttle America and Compass Airlines. Travel via other DL Airlink and DL designated affiliated partner flights is not permitted. The recipient shall be responsible for travel to and from the airport served by such flights.

d. Trips must be taken April 30, 2019-May 2, 2019

e. Not valid with previously purchased trip. Trip certificate may not be combined with any other coupon, certificates, discount, bonus, infant fare, upgrade, SkyMiles Air Travel Award or promotional offers/tickets.

f. Trip certificates are not valid with Miscellaneous Charge Orders or Prepaid tickets.

g. Trip certificates cannot be sold or transferred. Purchased certificates are subject to confiscation and you will not be allowed to travel. Only original certificates will be accepted. Certificates will not be replaced. Void if altered.

h. Travel must be roundtrip.

i. Reservations must be made and ticket issued prior to departure.

j. Delta Vacations must make all reservations and issue all travel documentation.

k. Each certificate may only be applied towards one passenger and one guest.

l. Any unused portion of the certificate will not be refunded, and cannot be used towards another booking or another service component.

m. Travel agent commission is not paid/earned on a free trip.

n. State and federal income taxes may apply and are the sole responsibility of the recipient.

o. Checked luggage fees may apply and are the sole responsibility of the recipient. Fees are charged each way, and are subject to change. Refer to delta.com for current rates.

p. Changes to reservations, once made, are not permitted.

q. A per ticket surcharge will apply for paper tickets issued in markets where electronic ticketing is available.

r. Substitutions will not be allowed.

s. Space is subject to availability

t. The individual redeeming each certificate must be 18 years of age or older

u. SkyMiles mileage credit and/or MQDs may or may not be awarded.

v. Flight schedules are subject to change without notice.

w. Delta Vacations is the final authority on the interpretation of these rules and reserve the right to change these terms and conditions without prior notice.

x. Standard Delta Vacations Terms and Conditions apply, and are outlined during the booking process; other airline restrictions may apply.

y. Certain destinations may charge taxes or fees not covered by this certificate or Delta Vacations.

All details of Prize will be determined by Sponsor in their sole discretion. Sponsor reserves the right to substitute a similar Prize (or Prize element) of comparable or greater value. All taxes and other expenses, costs, or fees associated with the acceptance and/or use of Prize are the sole responsibility of Winner. Prize cannot be transferred by Winner or redeemed for cash and is valid only for the items detailed above, with no substitution of Prize by Winner. If Prize is unclaimed within a reasonable time after notification from Sponsor, as determined by Sponsor in their sole discretion, it will be forfeited, and time permitting, an alternate Winner may be selected from the remaining eligible entries at Sponsor’s sole discretion. Winner must be at least twenty-one (21) years old as of the first date of travel. Guest must be at least thirteen (13) years old (as of the first date of travel), and if Guest is a minor in Winner’s state, Winner must be the parent or legal guardian of Guest.

Winner and guest must be able to travel in April 30, 2019 – May 2, 2019, or the Prize will be forfeited. Travel arrangements must be made through Sponsor’s agent on a carrier of Sponsor’s choice. Certain travel restrictions and blackout dates may apply. Sponsor has the right in their sole discretion to substitute ground transportation for air transportation depending on Winner’s place of residence. Winner and Guest must travel together on the same itinerary, including the same departure date, destination, and return date, and must have valid travel documents (e.g., valid government issued photo ID and/or passport) prior to departure, and failure to do so will result in forfeiture of Prize. Sponsors will not replace any lost, mutilated, or stolen tickets, travel vouchers, or certificates.

Once travel commences, no unscheduled stopovers are permitted; if an unscheduled stopover occurs, full fare will be charged from stopover point for the remaining segments, including return, of the trip. Sponsor is not liable for any expenses incurred as a consequence of flight cancellation/delay. Trip may not be combined with any other offer, and travel may not qualify for frequent flyer miles. All travel and lodging will be at the risk of Winner and Guest. Winner is solely responsible for all expenses and costs associated with acceptance and/or use of Prize not specifically stated herein as being awarded, including, without limitation, any and all taxes and other expenses, costs, or fees associated with the acceptance and/or use of Prize, travel insurance, ground transportation (other than as described above), security and airport fees, baggage fees (both checked and carry on), premium seat fees, taxes, insurance, gasoline, meals, gratuities, additional hotel amenities (e.g., spa services, internet access, phone calls, laundry services), and souvenirs. Sponsor shall have the right, but not the obligation, to make any deductions and withholdings that Sponsor deems necessary or desirable under applicable federal, state and local tax laws, rules, regulations, codes or ordinances.

Sponsor shall have no responsibility or liability for cancellations, delays, or any other change by any company or person providing any element of Prize due to reasons beyond Sponsor’s control and are not responsible or liable for any expenses incurred as a consequence thereof. Date and/or time of Event are subject to change. Event is subject to cancellation. If Winner chooses to attend the Event with no Guest, the remaining elements of Prize shall constitute full satisfaction of Sponsor’s Prize obligation to Winner, and no additional compensation will be awarded. Guest, if any, may be required to execute and return releases of liability and, where legal, publicity releases (collectively, “Guest Documents”), which must be returned with the Sweepstakes Documents, or Guest portion of the Prize will be forfeited.

Winner and Guest must comply with all of the rules and regulations of the venue where the Event is held. Winner acknowledges that if Winner and/or Guest behaves in a disorderly or disruptive manner or with intent to annoy, abuse, threaten, or harass any other person at the Event, Winner and/or Guest may be removed from the venue or denied entry (as determined by producer of the Event, the venue, or their designee(s) in their sole and absolute discretion). By accepting any ticketed portion of the Prize, Winner agrees to abide by any terms, conditions, and restrictions provided by the ticket.

Estimated Retail Value (“ERV”) of Prize is two thousand, four-hundred dollars ($2,400). Actual Retail Value (“ARV”) of Prize may vary. Any difference between stated ERV and ARV will not be awarded.

· Disclaimer and Representations. Winner(s) assumes all liability for any injuries or damages caused or claimed to be caused by his or her participation in the contest and/or the acceptance and/or use of any prize, and releases the Station and Sponsor, NBCUniversal Media, LLC, Delta Vacations, LLC., dick clark productions, llc and Impact Marketing & Promotions, Inc. and their respective parent companies, subsidiaries, affiliates, officers, directors, agents, and employees, from any such liability. Neither the Station nor the Sponsor, nor NBCUniversal Media, LLC, Delta Vacations, LLC., dick clark productions, llc and Impact Marketing & Promotions, Inc., nor their respective parent companies, subsidiaries, affiliates, officers, directors, agents and employees are responsible for: the failure of any entry to be received by the Station due to computer failures of any kind, traffic congestion on the internet or at any website, telecommunications, network, electronic, telephone or mobile service outages, delays, busy signals, or any equipment malfunctions or other technical difficulties that may prevent the Station from receiving any entry submission; entries that are stolen, misdirected, garbled, delayed by computer transmissions, lost, late or damaged; any injury or damage to the entrant's or any other person's computer related to or resulting from participation or downloading any materials in this contest; or any human errors, any inaccurate transcription of entry information, errors in any promotional or marketing materials or errors in these Official Rules. If applicable, text message and data rates may apply, and the Station is not responsible for any fees incurred by an entrant for any method of entry.

The Station, in its sole discretion, reserves the right to disqualify any person tampering with the entry process or the operation of the Station’s website. Failure to comply with the Official Rules of the contest may result in an entrant’s disqualification and/or forfeiture of any prize or prizes. All decisions of the Station’s management with respect to the contest are final.

Station reserves the right to cancel, terminate or modify the contest if it is not capable of completion as planned, including, without limitation, as a result of infection by computer virus, bugs, tampering, unauthorized intervention or technical failures of any sort, or for any reason whatsoever. The Station reserves the right to make changes in the rules of the contest, including, without limitation, the substitution of a prize of equivalent value, which will become effective upon announcement or posting. If due to circumstances beyond the control of the Station, any event related to the contest or prize is delayed, rescheduled, postponed, cancelled or has a change of venue, the Station reserves the right, but is not obligated, to cancel or modify the contest and shall not be required to award a substitute prize.

Entry constitutes permission (except where prohibited by law) to use winner's name, home city and state, likeness and/or voice for purposes of advertising, promotion and publicity without additional compensation. The winner's name and city of residence will be posted online and mailed to those who request it.

By accessing these Official Rules or entering the contest on ClickOnDetroit.com, you are deemed to agree to WDIV-TV’s Terms of Use and Privacy Policy.

· Winner Announcement. For the name of the winner(s), send a self-addressed stamped envelope for receipt within 60 days following the end of the contest period to Station at 550 W. Lafayette Blvd., Attn: Contest Winner List, or request it online at contests@wdiv.com. Be sure to specify the name of the contest for which you are requesting the list of winner(s).

Copyright 2019 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.