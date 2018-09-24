'Live in the D: Our Teachers Rock!' awards

Help us celebrate exceptional teachers! Live in the D and Local 4 want to hear about YOUR favorite K-12 educators.

Nominate the teacher in your life you believe deserves to be recognized as an outstanding educator.

Five deserving educators will be selected and each will win a $500 gift card from the Somerset Collection and be recognized on Live in the D weekdays at 10 a.m. on Local 4.



People can nominate a K-12 teacher who is currently teaching full-time at a public or non-public Macomb, Oakland, Wayne or Washtenaw County school. Nominators must be able to show how a teacher has made a positive impact on students’ growth and learning.



Nominations are open from Monday, September 24 through Thursday, October 4.

WDIV-Local 4 producers will evaluate the submissions and pick the finalists to be announced on “Live in the D” on October 8. The public will then be encouraged to vote for their top choices on ClickOnDetroit through October 14 at noon.

Every day between October 22-26, “Live in the D” will surprise one of the winning teachers at his/her school live on the show.

Nominate your favorite teacher below. Include the class and grade taught, name of school and city where it is located.We'd love it if you would upload a video telling us why your teacher deserves to win.