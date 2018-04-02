Top Local Stories
Can Michigan basketball beat Villanova to win national championship?
Hail
Weather in Metro Detroit this week includes possible thunderstorms followed by snow, cold
Weather
Alex Wong/Getty Images
How (and when) to claim your free Little Caesars pizza today
Entertainment
NFL Mock Draft roundup 5.0: Who will Detroit Lions pick at No. 20?
Sports
Christopher Furlong/Getty Images
Winnie Mandela, South African anti-apartheid activist, dies at 81
International
Moe's moment: Michigan Wolverines big man Wagner living NCAA dreams
Hail
All lanes open on eastbound M-14 at Sheldon Road after fatal crash
Traffic
Barrier planned to help protect Michigan waterway from invasive sea lamprey
News
LIVE UPDATES: Michigan basketball takes on Villanova for national championship title
Hail
Contests
Enter Michigan Humane Society's Purrfect Bow Wow Brunch contest
Posted: 9:53 AM, April 02, 2018
Updated: 9:53 AM, April 02, 2018
Enter to Win a Pair of Tickets to the Purrfect Bow Wow Brunch
Ann Arbor's Aunt Agatha's Mystery Bookstore closing this summer
Jason Morrison/freeimages.com
Ex-director of Michigan animal shelter faces cruelty charge
TOP STORIES Monday, April 2, 2018
Kilwin's: Serving Ann Arbor homemade sweets since 1983
