Gardner White Furniture Official Contest Rules

Official Contest Rules

· General. By submitting a nomination to First 4 You, Honoring First Responders, brought to you by WDIV (Sponsor) and Gardner White (the Co-Sponsor), the nominator acknowledges and agrees to all of these official contest rules (“Official Rules”). NO PURCHASE NECESSARY. Void where prohibited. By entering the contest, entrants agree to waive any right to claim any ambiguity or error in these Official Rules, or the contest itself, and agree to be bound by these Official Rules and by all decisions of the Sponsor, whose decisions are binding and final. Failure to comply with these Official Rules or any contest specific rules may result in disqualification from the contest.

· Eligibility. The contest is open only to Entrants and nominees who are legal U.S. residents and 18 years of age or older at time of entry and reside in the Station Sponsor’s local viewing area, and is void wherever prohibited or restricted by applicable federal or state laws and regulations. Employees of the Sponsor’s and their respective parent companies, subsidiaries, affiliates, officers, directors, agents, advertising and promotion agencies, and members of these employees’ immediate families (spouses, parents, children, and siblings and their spouses) and those living in the same household with these employees, are not eligible.

Sponsor will reject and delete any entry that it discovers to be false or fraudulent. Any entries found to be lewd, bias, sexual, racist, bigoted, prejudicial or harassing will be void, causing for the entrant to be disqualified and triggering further action as the Sponsor deems necessary. The Sponsor will disqualify any entry from individuals who do not meet the eligibility requirements.

· How To Enter. Contest begins at 11:00am EST on May 3,2023. Deadline to enter is 12 Noon on May 17,2023. To enter, Entrants must visit the Live In The D Facebook page or the Contests page at clickondetroit.com and submit a nomination for one Nominee 250 words or less describing why the Nominee should be selected as the Contest honored First Responder. Nominee must be actively employed as a First Responder at the tie of the nomination and continuing through the date the Contest prize is awarded. First Responders include: police officers, sheriffs/sheriff deputies, correctional officers, state troopers and/or federal law enforcement officers, firefighters (paid or volunteer), EMT/paramedics or 911 dispatchers. Eligible entrants may nominate themselves if they qualify as eligible Nominees, By entering contest you confirm that you have permission of the Nominee to nominate the Nominee for the Contest. Entrants must be the registered subscriber of the e-mail or telephone account from which the entry is made. You may enter once during the contest period. Multiple entries received from any person or e-mail address or telephone number will void all such additional entries. An Entry requires submission of user-generated content (“UGC”). By entering into the Contest, Entrant represents an warrants as follows: (1) that they create and fully own or have properly licensed all UGC materials or information, can submit such UGC without violating any applicable law, agreement with any third-party, and/or third-party right of any kind (including without limitation any intellectual property, data protection, privacy, or publicity right); and (2) that all UGC entrant hereunder will be true and correct in all sensitive/confidential information of any third-party without the express consent of that Sponsor/Co-Sponsor’s image or the spirit or purpose of the Contest. By submitting UGC, entrant represents and warrants that all UGC content complies with the User Conduct section of the Sponsor station websites Terms of Use. UGC may not have been previously published or otherwise made public elsewhere, Furthermore, without limitation on anything set forth herein to the contrary, Sponsors will have the irrevocable transferable, and fully sublicensable right and license (but not the obligation) to exploit all such UGC in any manner it so elects to promote the Contest, their business, brand products, and/or services, throughout the world in perpetuity, and in all media, now or hereafter known. All received entries become the property of the Sponsors and will not be acknowledged or returned except as disclosed in these Official Rules. Entries generated by a script, macro or other automated means will be disqualified. Entries that are incomplete, illegible or corrupted are void and will not be accepted. All entries become the property of the Sponsor and will not be acknowledged or returned. By checking the relevant box or selection in the registration form, entrants agree that the Sponsor may contact the entrant via email with information about pre-selected goods or services. If you do not wish to receive these materials do not check the relevant box in the entry form. If at any time you do not wish to receive these materials in the future, please use the unsubscribe procedures contained in the email message.

· Selection of Winners. One potential winner(s) will be selected from all eligible entries received during the Contest Periods. Representatives from Gardner White will select the winner based in the application of the following criteria to each entry: (1) Originality/creativity of statement (2) Inspirational power of Nominee’s story (3) Embodiment of Contest theme (the “Criteria”). Contest winner(s) must execute and return any required affidavit of eligibility, release of liability, publicity release and/or prize acceptance form within ten (10) days of winning or being notified of winning (sooner for time sensitive prizes), or prize(s) will be forfeited and an alternate winner may be selected. If a potential winner cannot be contacted, fails to sign and return any required affidavit of eligibility, release of liability, publicity release and/or prize acceptance form within the required time period, or if a prize or prize notification is returned as undeliverable, the potential winner forfeits the prize. Sponsor reserves the right to contact all contest entrants to confirm the registration entry. The official registration list will remain the property of Sponsor and will not be distributed to the Sponsor without the specific approval of the contest entrant through the use of the Opt In check box on the registration form.

· Prize. Linq Pearl 4-Piece Sectional by Jonathan Louis (2 corner pieces + 2 armless chairs. Approximate retail (“ARV”) value is $3,399.99. A Gardner White representative will contact the winner to coordinate receipt of the prize, including selection of sofa fabric and delivery. Winners may be asked to show a valid photo ID. There will be no substitution, transfer or cash equivalent for prizes. The odds of winning depend on the number of eligible entries received and skill reflected in each Entry. Payments of all federal, state and local taxes related to the award of the prize are solely the responsibility of the winner. The winner may be required to fully complete and submit an IRS Form W-9 for receipt of the prize.

· Disclaimer and Representations. Entrants and Winner(s) assumes all liability for any injuries or damages caused or claimed to be caused by his or her participation in the contest and/or the acceptance and/or use of any prize, and releases the Sponsor and Sponsor and their respective parent companies, subsidiaries, affiliates, officers, directors, agents, and employees, from any such liability. Neither the Sponsor nor the Co-Sponsor, nor their respective parent companies, subsidiaries, affiliates, officers, directors, agents and employees are responsible for: the failure of any entry to be received by the Sponsor due to computer failures of any kind, traffic congestion on the internet or at any website, telecommunications, network, electronic, telephone or mobile service outages, delays, busy signals, or any equipment malfunctions or other technical difficulties that may prevent the Sponsor from receiving any entry submission; entries that are stolen, misdirected, garbled, delayed by computer transmissions, lost, late or damaged; any injury or damage to the entrant’s or any other person’s computer related to or resulting from participation or downloading any materials in this contest; or any human errors, any inaccurate transcription of entry information, errors in any promotional or marketing materials or errors in these Official Rules. If applicable, text message and data rates may apply, and the Sponsor is not responsible for any fees incurred by an entrant for any method of entry. Winner(s) will be notified by Gardner White on how to claim their prize.

The Sponsor, in its sole discretion, reserves the right to disqualify any person tampering with the entry process or the operation of the Sponsor’s website. Failure to comply with the Official Rules of the contest may result in an entrant’s disqualification and/or forfeiture of any prize or prizes. All decisions of the Sponsor’s management with respect to the contest are final.

Sponsor reserves the right to cancel, terminate or modify the contest if it is not capable of completion as planned, including, without limitation, as a result of infection by computer virus, bugs, tampering, unauthorized intervention or technical failures of any sort, or for any reason whatsoever. The Sponsor reserves the right to make changes in the rules of the contest, including, without limitation, the substitution of a prize of equivalent value, which will become effective upon announcement or posting. If due to circumstances beyond the control of the Sponsor, any event related to the contest or prize is delayed, rescheduled, postponed, cancelled or has a change of venue, the Sponsor reserves the right, but is not obligated, to cancel or modify the contest and shall not be required to award a substitute prize.

Entry constitutes a representation that Entrant and Winner have provided permission (except where prohibited by law) to use the Entrant and winner’s name, home city and state, likeness and/or voice for purposes of advertising, promotion and publicity without additional compensation. The winner’s name and city of residence will be posted online and mailed to those who request it.

By accessing these Official Rules or entering the contest on clickondetroit.com, you are deemed to agree to Click On Detroit’s Terms of Use and Privacy Policy.

· Winner Announcement. For the name of the winner(s), send a self-addressed stamped envelope for receipt within 60 days following the end of the contest period to Sponsor at 550 W. Lafayette Blvd., Detroit, MI 48226. Attn: Contest Winner List or request it online at clickondetroit.com]. Be sure to specify the name of the contest for which you are requesting the list of winner(s).