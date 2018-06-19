Shimmer on the River Contest

Top Local Stories
LIVE STREAM: Ford unveils plans for historic Detroit train station
News
PHOTOS: Ford Motor Company shares peek at plans for Michigan Central Station, Corktown
News
Metro Detroit weather forecast: Possible morning showers, humidity moves out
Weather
Jim Rogash/Getty Images
Report: Patriots talked to Lions, 3 other teams about trade for Rob Gronkowski
Sports
This Detroit business is trying to revolutionize the experience of buying medical marijuana
Michigan Marijuana
WLUC via CNN
Michigan flooding leads to disaster declaration
Michigan Weather
13 things to do in Michigan this summer
Michigan Travel
Southfield woman captures video of neighbor sneaking into her apartment, leaves 'gotcha' note
News
Detroit awaits Ford's plans for historic train station
News
Dr. Dre reportedly making movie about Motown legend Marvin Gaye
Michigan's first all-women triathlon to honor life of its founder for…
This Detroit business is trying to revolutionize the experience of…
Livonia businesses evacuated along Industrial Drive due to hazmat situation