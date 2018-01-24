Win 2 tickets to the Novi Home Show, an Ikea gift basket and Ikea gift certificate (ends 1/24).

Top Local Stories
LIVE STREAM: Sentencing, final victim statements expected in Day 7 of Larry Nassar case
Michigan State University receives letter from NCAA about Larry Nassar case
What to know ahead of Larry Nassar's sentencing
Detroit teen's deadly ATV crash: Ex-Michigan State Trooper appears in court on murder charges
Michigan Gov. Rick Snyder takes victory lap in final State of the State Address
Metro Detroit weather forecast: Coldest day of the week across SE Michigan
Toys R Us to close 6 Michigan stores in new batch of closings
Oakland County doctor accused of sexually abusing addicted patients desperate for prescription pills
Consumer groups urging Ford to recall 1.3 million Explorers over carbon monoxide concerns
LIVE STREAM: White House press briefing with Sarah Sanders (1/24/18)
You can now get text alerts for Mackinac Bridge closures
