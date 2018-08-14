Thunder Over Michigan Ticket Giveaway!

Top Local Stories
Wayne County Sheriff's sergeant struck, killed while jogging in Westland; police seek driver
Stevie Wonder visits gravely ill Aretha Franklin in Detroit
I-696 construction: Eastbound traffic will shift to new westbound pavement next week
21 best hospitals in Michigan, according to U.S. News rankings
15 years ago: Blackout hits Metro Detroit, Northeast putting 50 million in dark
Novi police: Man confessed to killing girlfriend found with multiple stab wounds
Take a trip down memory lane at Stahls Automotive Museum in Macomb County
Detroit Lions offering discounts on drinks, food at Ford Field before games
ITALIAN POLICE, ITALIAN FIRE BRIGADES via CNN
Highway bridge collapses in Italy, leaving about two dozen dead
Metro Detroit musician shares stories about working with Aretha Franklin
Meet the Ann Arbor mom who's made motherhood her business
Report: More than 1,000 children were sexually abused by priests in Pennsylvania
New York man charged in old Detroit homicide, sexual assault cases