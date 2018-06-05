Tim Horton's Bits of Wisdom Contest

Top Local Stories
5 men wanted in connection with 25 smash-and-grab robberies throughout Detroit
News
Former Michigan State president says she 'deeply regrets' Larry Nassar abuse
News
Hidden camera investigation exposes Detroit woman performing illegal dental procedures at her home
Help Me Hank
Metro Detroit weather: Temperatures fall overnight before rebounding this week
Weather
Michigan recreational marijuana proposal will go to voters on November ballot
News
Students testify about sexual comments made by former Michigan State dean of osteopathic medicine
News
Michigan cancer patients push for passage of oral chemotherapy fairness bill
News
Kate Spade, fashion designer, found dead in apparent suicide
National
Kwame Kilpatrick moved to prison in Philadelphia
News
