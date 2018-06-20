WDIV Local 4/Kroger Fireworks Rooftop Party Contest

Top Local Stories
Dearborn police: Man attacked, carjacked woman then crashed into police car, fired shot
News
SE Michigan weather: Morning rain and isolated thundershowers on Wednesday
Weather
Michigan communities dive into fine print of recreational marijuana ballot proposal
Michigan Marijuana
Canada becomes second nation in the world to legalize marijuana
Health
2 people move orange barrels, signs from I-94 ramp in Detroit to drive through construction zone
News
Crews forced to tear up 2,500 feet of concrete poured during I-696 project in Roseville
News
Tick bites can trigger rare issue that makes people allergic to red meat, health experts say
Good Health
Ford explains decision to purchase Michigan Central Station in Corktown
News
Program rewards refugee students in Metro Detroit with bicycles for work in classroom
News
