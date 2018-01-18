Top Local Stories
VIDEO: Judge hits back at 'worthless' complaint from Larry Nassar during sentencing hearing
News
VIDEO: Michigan State Police remind motorist to make room for emergency crews
News
WATCH: Day 3 of victims addressing former doctor Larry Nassar at sentencing in sexual abuse cases
News
Metro Detroit weather: Climbing out of the deep freeze
Weather
Dog rescued by Sgt. Collin Rose's family goes missing in Rochester Hills
News
LIVE STREAM: Day 3 of victim statements at sentencing for Larry Nassar in sex abuse cases
Live
Lake Orion woman charged with criminal sexual conduct involving children
News
David Ryder/Getty Images
Detroit no longer in contention for second Amazon headquarters
News
17 men arrested by U.S. Border Patrol in Northern Michigan
News
Contests
Win 4 tickets to the Tell Me You Love Me Tour featuring Demi Lovato, DJ Khaled and Kehlani
Posted: 3:14 PM, January 18, 2018
Updated: 3:14 PM, January 18, 2018
Win 4 tickets to the Tell Me You Love Me Tour featuring Demi Lovato, DJ Khaled and Kehlani at Little Caesars Arena March 13
Get email alerts for local stories and events around the world.
Sign Up
Family seeking information after man fatally shot 2 years ago during…
Dog rescued by Sgt. Collin Rose's family goes missing in Rochester Hills
David Ryder/Getty Images
Detroit no longer in contention for second Amazon headquarters
CNN
Michigan State University allows white nationalist Richard Spencer to speak
Macomb County Sheriff's deputies searching for man wanted for…