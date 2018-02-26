Top Local Stories
3 people shot, killed at gas station on Fenkell Avenue in Detroit
News
Lake Shore High School in St. Clair Shores on lockdown after bullet found in school
News
Ferndale police chief defends decision to let officer's mother go after she blew twice legal limit
Defenders
Video showing jet skiers taking to Michigan flood waters goes viral
Michigan
Crews rush to repair road after sinkhole forms, collapses in Oxford
News
NFL Mock Draft roundup 2.0: Who will Detroit Lions pick at No. 20?
Sports
Streaming guide: What's leaving, coming to Netflix, Hulu and HBO in March 2018
Entertainment
NHL Trade Deadline: Will Red Wings make last-minute move?
Sports
Oakland County sheriff enforces ‘zero tolerance' policy with school threats
News
Contests
Win a $5,000 credit for new floors from Empire Today
Posted: 8:56 AM, February 26, 2018
Updated: 8:56 AM, February 26, 2018
THE EMPIRE TODAY 5-K FLOORING GIVEAWAY FOR A CHANCE TO WIN A FIVE THOUSAND DOLLAR CREDIT TOWARDS NEW FLOORING FOR A ROOM IN YOUR HOME.
Get email alerts for local stories and events around the world.
Sign Up
Police: Man kills woman with 10-inch hunting knife in 'unprovoked'…
3 people shot, killed at gas station on Fenkell Avenue in Detroit
Spencer Platt/Getty Images
US Supreme Court rejects Pres. Trump's request to hear DACA case
Lake Shore High School in St. Clair Shores on lockdown after bullet…
Milan Area Schools evacuated after bomb threat; school canceled Monday