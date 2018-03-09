Win 6 tickets to Discover the Dinosaurs: Time Trek at COBO CENTER on March 23 - 25

It’s family expedition time! At Discover the Dinosaurs: Time Trek, you’ll be transported through our special Time Lab where you can observe enormous prehistoric dinosaurs and track modern-day sharks in real time. This experience is all about hands-on family fun! Kids will love the larger-than-life creatures, and activities like Design-a-Dino, Prehistoric Poop, or the Race Through Time Labyrinth will keep everyone entertained. Families can compete in the Cretaceous Challenge Zone, visit the Time Trek Theater to meet baby dinosaurs, and test their dino-knowledge in our family and individual trivia contests. Even see a Dino skeleton come to life!