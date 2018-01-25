Top Local Stories
Crisis on Campus: Jason Colthorp is in East Lansing after Nassar sentencing
News
Detroit police officer Glenn Doss in critical condition after being shot in head
News
Michigan State President Lou Anna Simon resigns amid criticism over Larry Nassar case
News
WATCH: Aly Raisman speaks out after Nassar sentencing
News
Driver follows 10-year-old girl to school after offering her ride in Madison Heights, police say
News
Peter Gaylard/Wikimedia Commons
How to see the ‘Super Blue Blood Moon' in Michigan this month
Thermoscope
Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images
'Doomsday clock' ticks closer to apocalyptic midnight
News
FCA announces 2017 profit sharing: Eligible union employees to get $5,500 payment
Automotive
Metro Detroit weather: Last cold day of the week
Weather
Contests
Win a $100 gift card to Josef's Bakery courtesy of Senior Health Medicare
Posted: 9:20 AM, January 25, 2018
Updated: 9:20 AM, January 25, 2018
Win a $100 gift card to Josef's Bakery courtesy of Senior Health Medicare
Get email alerts for local stories and events around the world.
Sign Up
Michigan Lottery: Wayne County man wins $300K on scratch off ticket
Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images
'Doomsday clock' ticks closer to apocalyptic midnight
Driver follows 10-year-old girl to school after offering her ride in…
Detroit police officer Glenn Doss in critical condition after being shot in head
TOP STORIES Thursday, January 25, 2018