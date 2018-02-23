Win a $25 gift card to Maty's African Cuisine!

Top Local Stories
LIVE STREAM: Pres. Donald Trump delivers speech at CPAC 2018
Livonia remains under boil water advisory until at least Sunday
Report: Michigan State basketball named in federal corruption investigation
Metro Detroit weather forecast: Icy conditions possible
LIVE: 3 suspects due in court on murder charges in fatal shooting at Greektown Hotel in Detroit
NHL Trade Deadline: Red Wings reportedly interested in moving Tatar or Nyquist, but not both
Michigan House pushes for $175 million in funding to repair roads
Check out As Seen On TV products we've tested
Pothole questions: Why are Ohio's roads better than Michigan's roads?
Detroit police say speed likely caused deadly single-car crash on McGraw Avenue
Michigan Lottery: Man wins $300K on Instant Keno game
'Hero dog' beaten, shot 3 times while protecting teen from burglars,…