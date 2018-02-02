Win a $50 gift certificate to Big League Brews in Taylor!

Top Local Stories
LIVE STREAM: Funeral service for fallen Detroit police officer Glenn Doss Jr.
News
VIDEO: Father of sexual abuse victims charges Larry Nassar in court during sentencing
News
Washtenaw County school building on lockdown due to bomb threat on bathroom wall
News
Men from Garden City, Waterford Township targeted in 'killing spree' throughout Metro Detroit
News
Father who charged at Larry Nassar in courtroom will not be punished
News
Michigan high school basketball star Thomas Kithier drops lawsuit over ineligibility
Sports
Metro Detroit weather: Weekend clipper system could bring up to 5 inches of snow
Weather
Semi truck hits bridge at NB I-275 near Cherry Hill in Canton Township
Traffic
LIVE STREAM: More victims to speak at another sentencing for Larry Nassar in Michigan (Day 2)
News
Home invaders ransack Washtenaw County home, use bathroom
29-vehicle pileup closes I-94 in West Michigan
