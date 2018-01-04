Win Four tickets to Sound of Music

Top Local Stories
Family: Oakland University student hit deputy on her way to school
News
School closings possible Friday in Metro Detroit with dangerous wind chills
News
Sections of I-696 in Oakland County to undergo construction this year, MDOT announces
Traffic
Scott Olson/Getty Images
2 more Michigan Kmart stores to close this April
Consumer
Firefighters respond to fifth-floor fire at senior living facility in Warren
News
Flood warning issued along St. Clair River due to ice jam
Weather
Metro Detroit weather forecast: Cold gets even worse on Friday with double-digit wind chills
Weather
WICU via CNN
West Michigan Winter Storm Warning: Up to 20 inches of snow possible in some spots
Weather
Novi man sentenced in deaths of 5 immigrants in house fire
News
