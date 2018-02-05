Upload a photo of your favorite Lakefront & Cottage memories for your chance to win great prizes!

Top Local Stories
Watch Local 4 News at Noon -- February 5, 2018
Local 4 News at Noon
Nassar sentenced 40-125 years in prison for sexually abusing girls at Michigan gymnastics club
John Skelton speaks exclusively to Local 4 about disappearance of 3 young sons more than 7 years ago
Icy morning in Metro Detroit, another 1-3 inches of snow possible by Tuesday
Metro Detroit snow totals: 5.5 inches in Wyandotte, 3 inches in Farmington Hills
Michigan bill would expand state's bottle deposit law to include almost all beverages
Uber driver shot several times, killed on Detroit's west side
23-year-old man killed by suspected drunk driver in Shelby Township
New podcast focuses on case of missing Skelton brothers in Michigan
TOP STORIES Monday, February 5, 2018
