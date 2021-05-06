Learn to code this year with this extensive training bundle while it’s just $60

We hope you enjoy ClickOnDeals, brought to you in connection with StackCommerce. WDIV receives an affiliate commission if you buy through our links.

If you’re interested in becoming an app or web developer, nothing is more important than learning how to code. Whether you’re primarily interested in working for a major tech company or simply want to earn some extra cash as a freelance coding pro, you need to be up to speed with the industry’s most in-demand languages and platforms. Knowing just one or two programming languages isn’t going to cut it.

The Premium Learn to Code 2021 Certification Bundle will teach you some of the world’s most popular and powerful programming languages so you can stand out from the competition. The entire bundle is available right now for over 95% off at just $59.99.

With 27 courses and over 270 hours of content led by top-rated instructors, including the 4.5-star Rob Percival who has taught 4 million students, this training is your one-stop resource for getting the skills you need in order to become an in-demand and high-paid web or app development pro.

Whether you’re just starting out or you’re a seasoned programmer looking to add some new skills to your resume, you’ll learn how to create responsive websites using JavaScript, how to build pro-level apps with Swift, how to conquer a wide range of networking problems using C#, how to build next-generation UIs with Python, and much more.

There’s also plenty of instruction that focuses on the more nuanced elements of data analysis and app integration, through classes that walk you through both the fundamentals and more advanced elements of Bootstrap, jQuery, HTML, CSS, and Java for example.

The 2020 version of this bundle had over 51,000 students enrolled. Kick start or further a lucrative career in web or app development with the Premium Learn to Code 2021 Certification Bundle while it’s available for just $59.99—over 95% off its usual price for a limited time.

