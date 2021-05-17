Launch a business consulting side hustle from your expertise with the help of this training

We hope you enjoy ClickOnDeals, brought to you in connection with StackCommerce. WDIV receives an affiliate commission if you buy through our links.

If you’ve been wanting to explore a new career path and business consulting is a top choice, but you don’t have the time to take the recommended courses in a traditional setting, there’s an online bundle available and you probably should take advantage of it sooner than later.

The Ultimate Business Consulting Prep Bundle is broken down into 10 easy-to-follow courses with a combined total of 409 lessons all with lifetime access.

Each course in this bundle is instructed by experts in the fields of business consulting and communication. One such instructor is Leon Chaudhari, a bestselling author and entrepreneur who leads 3 of these courses, and his guidance begins by introducing you to the absolute basics of consulting in his Consulting Business Masterclass.

Ad

In this course, you’ll discover profitable niches and learn how to generate highly profitable consulting business ideas. You’ll focus on market and customer research, and by the end, you’ll know how to create consulting fact sheets and presentations that you can use to present your research results. In the next course, Chaudhari illustrates the steps of setting up a business from scratch and improving your entrepreneurial mindset. He’ll also help to improve your overall understanding of tax laws and teach you the responsibilities that every entrepreneur has.

Finally, in the Business Goal-Setting Masterclass, Chaudhari covers the basics of OKR (objectives and key results) and the SMART model to focus on goals that are specific, measurable, achievable, results-oriented and time-bound. At the end of this course, you’ll be given tested, ready-to-apply goal-setting hacks and strategies that will help you to not just get things done but get them done well.

Ad

This Business Consulting Bundle also has 2 courses dedicated to copywriting that have been given 4.8 out of 5-star ratings with current users. In these courses, you’ll learn the basics of copywriting and how to turn copywriting into a simple and replicable process.

If you’re ready to master the art of business consulting, copyrighting, and more, The Ultimate Business Consulting Prep Bundle is now on sale for only $30.

Prices subject to change.