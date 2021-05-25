Learn to cook authentic pasta dishes with this adorable Italian grandma

We hope you enjoy ClickOnDeals, brought to you in connection with StackCommerce. WDIV receives an affiliate commission if you buy through our links.

If you were given the chance to indulge in pasta from a box or fresh cooked Italian pasta made in the comforts of your own kitchen, which would you choose? If your answer is the latter but you have no idea how to whip up delicious pasta, meet Nonna Nerina.

Nonna is bringing her love for authentic Italian-style cooking to homes all over the country with her live online teaching classes. Nonna Nerina is an 84-year-old Italian grandmother who lives in a quaint village outside Rome of Palombara Sabina. Together with her family, Nonna will teach you how to make mouth-watering recipes created by her family, some of which are over 100 years old, all from the comforts of your own kitchen.

Nonna and her family will walk you through step-by-step on how to make her recipes and they’ll make sure you’re fully prepared by sending you a shopping list of all the ingredients and utensils you’ll need for the dish you’ll be making in her class and you’ll be sent instructions on how to connect virtually to the zoom class.

These online teaching classes are great to do alone, for a date night with your significant other or for a family fun night.

Learning how to cook Italian food from an authentic Italian grandmother is priceless but right now you can get a $600 gift card for only $450 which is good for 10 live classes with Nonna. If 10 classes are too much for you, there’s also an option for 1 live class, 5 live cooking classes or if you’re more of a go big or go home type of person you can sign up for 20 live classes.

