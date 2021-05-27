Prepare for summer with these Memorial Day deals for the home

Get these deals while they are price dropped during this Memorial Day sale

We hope you enjoy ClickOnDeals, brought to you in connection with StackCommerce. WDIV receives an affiliate commission if you buy through our links.

Memorial Day weekend is right around the corner, and your first inclination might be to take a trip out of town to unwind. But if you still feel uncomfortable about being outdoors, why not spruce up your at-home experience? You can start your summer off right with these Memorial Day deals on kitchen, home, and backyard goods. These discounts are exclusive this week only for a Memorial Day sale so grab them while you can!

Sleep in comfort with this luxury bamboo sheet set (Bed Bath Fashions)

Bamboo Comfort Luxury Sheet Set

If you have particularly sensitive skin, you might want to upgrade to bamboo sheets. This bedding set is not only comfortably soft, but it’s also hypoallergenic and eco-friendly. It’s also a fan favorite among users, and one customer writes, “Love these sheets, very comfortable, they stay on the mattress, you don’t get hot or cold, soft but not overly soft, you don’t know they are there, they wash up great.”

Get the Bamboo Comfort Luxury Sheet Set for $34.97 (Reg. $119).

Ad

Spruce up your home office with this personal air conditioner (Evapolar Smart)

EvaSMART 2: Smart Personal Air Conditioner

Prepare for hot summer days with this portable air conditioner that doubles as a humidifier. All you have to do is add water and plug it in to lower the temperature around you. It’s easy to carry it from room to room, and you can customize air temperatures to suit your comfort.

Get the Smart Personal Air Conditioner for $161.91 (Reg. $269).

Make the most out of summer with this portable pizza oven (The Firepod)

Firepod: Portable Multi-Functional Pizza Oven

Take your backyard dinner parties to the next level with this professional-tier modular pizza oven. Use it to prep perfectly crusted pizzas, sizzling barbecue, and much more. You can even configure this oven as a hot-rock cooker to expand your list of summer recipes.

Ad

Get the Firepod: Portable Multi-Functional Pizza Oven for $314.97 (Reg. $400).

Swing back and forth with this backyard outdoor hammock (Yellow Leaf)

Natural Cotton Rope Hammock

There’s no better way to experience summer relaxation than by chilling in a hammock. This stylish and cozy hammock will transport you to a beach vacation, right on your balcony or in your backyard. It’s made from 100% cotton, easily transportable, and can support up to 400 lbs., making it the perfect outdoor alternative to a loveseat.

Get the Natural Cotton Rope Hammock for $71.97 (Reg. $199).

Ad

Upgrade your kitchen pots and pans with this 10-piece stainless steel set (Tuxton Home)

Tuxton Home 10-Piece Stainless Steel Cookware Set

A 10-piece cookware set will handle the vast majority of your home cooking needs. This stainless steel set by Tuxton is elegant, solid, and quick-heating, handling temperatures up to 500°F. Whether you enjoy preparing omelets in the morning with a non-stick pan or rich broth for soup in the stockpot, Tuxton has covered

Get the Tuxton Home 10-Piece Stainless Steel Housewarming Cookware Set for $210.97 (Reg. $415).

Cook healthier meals with this Paula Deen Air Fryer (Paula Deen)

Paula Deen Digital Air Fryer

There’s a reason that air fryers are all the rage. They’re the perfect setup to create quick, healthy and tasty food. With this discounted Paula Deen air fryer, you can serve everything from wings to veggies with little to no oil, and its 10-quart capacity is large enough to make servings for up to 10 people.

Ad

Get the Paula Deen 1700W Stainless Steel 10Qt Digital Air Fryer for $149.97 (Reg. $299).

Create the best BBQ experience with the GrillGun (GrillBlazer)

GrillGun: The Ultimate Grill Torch

Start off grilling season right with this multi-purpose accessory. The GrillGun is a 400,000+ BTU propane torch that creates a 2-foot long flame to light your grill, sear your meat, and burn off excess grease in a matter of minutes. It’s the perfect gift for Father’s Day!

Get the GrillGun: The Ultimate Grill Torch for $149.97 (Reg. $172).

Ad

Relieve muscle aches and pains with this massage gun (Synca Wellness)

Kitta Percussive Massager

Unwind and help your body heal with this adjustable massage gun. The Kitta contains high-performance brushless motors and 6 interchangeable heads for an at-home full-body massage. Easily portable and offering 10 hours of battery life, this massager is a must for your home workouts.

Get the Kitta Percussive Massager for $119.97 (Reg. $200).

Practice your swing indoors with this golf simulator (PhiGolf)

PhiGolf Smart Golf Simulator

If you can’t get enough golf on the course, take the game home with you. Practice your swing and play golf from the comfort of your living room with this immersive simulator package. It even produces photorealistic representations of your favorite courses!

Get the PhiGolf: Mobile & Home Smart Golf Simulator with Swing Stick for $189.97 (Reg. $249).

Ad

Prices subject to change. Price drops for a limited time.