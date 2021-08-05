Connect with your audience better with a lifetime subscription to LiveWebinar Pro

We hope you enjoy ClickOnDeals, brought to you in connection with StackCommerce. WDIV receives an affiliate commission if you buy through our links.

There are many different pieces to running a successful business and one of those pieces that are often overlooked is the use of webinars.

Many small businesses and solo entrepreneurs can benefit from using a webinar to connect with their audience, network with other small businesses, have meetings, and conduct sales and training presentations.

To be honest, the possibilities of webinars are endless for those that know how to use them and set them up. But that’s the catch, some webinar platforms can be intimidating to use so people steer clear but things just got a lot easier with LiveWebinar.

LiveWebinar lets you create professional presentations to boost brand awareness, generate leads, and engage with customers.

A lifetime subscription to LiveWebinar Pro, now on sale for only $99, is a cloud-based solution that gives you access to full customization, superior screen sharing, live video streaming, and recording features, social media broadcasting and audience engagement analytics.

This Webinar platform works with any device and you don’t have to worry about annoying downloads or plugins. What sets Webinar Pro out from the rest is the different types of webinar rooms that you can choose from including permanent rooms and evergreen webinars. In these rooms, you have access to live streaming so you can share your webinar across different social media platforms.

There are whiteboards that allow you to draw, write, and explain your thoughts better to your audience and virtual backgrounds so you do;t have to worry about distractions.

With the Webinar Lifetime Subscription Pro Plan, you can have up to 100 attendees in your webinar and 6 hours of recordings. You also can create tests, polls, and surveys, and chat translation is available if needed.

Business owners that are currently using Webinar Pro are loving it and it has received 4.8/5 stars on Capterra and GetApp and an impressive 9.1/10 stars on TrustRadius.

If you’re ready to start hosting webinars that are going to wow your audience, make sure to take advantage of this great deal for a lifetime subscription to LiveWebinar Pro for only $99. That’s a savings of 86% of the regular price of $719.

Prices subject to change