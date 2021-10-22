These coffee beans are aged in real whiskey barrels

This special coffee soaks up the barrel’s essence and is roasted in-house in small batches to deliver an exceptional coffee.

A dark, aromatic cup of coffee can be as much as an epicurean pursuit as wine, whiskey or gourmet food. As you warm up to start your day or get a boost of energy in the afternoon, you can notice the difference of a high-quality cup of coffee. Clout Coffee pairs carefully selected coffee beans with fresh whiskey barrels for a delicious and indulgent cup.

Clout Coffee started off as a bourbon barrel-aged business before growing to use rum, whiskey, and rye barrels. This special coffee soaks up the barrel’s essence and is roasted in-house in small batches to deliver an exceptional coffee.

Clout’s dark roast Whiskey Barrel Aged Coffee smells like whiskey and is smooth like whiskey, but it’s not whisky; it’s better. Enjoy this rich and delicious form of coffee. Made without artificial flavoring, these 100% barrel-aged beans deliver a smooth, full-bodied experience with earthy and vanilla flavors.

You’ll notice a smooth whiskey finish with none of the alcohol or hangover of actual whiskey. While a glass of whiskey can be a nice way to unwind from a long day, this coffee lets you enjoy the same flavors as it peps you up and prepares you for your tasks ahead.

With an average of 4.2 out of 5-star reviews on Amazon, customers love the one-of-a-kind flavor of Clout Coffee. Grind the beans and add them to your french press, pour-over, or machine. Drink it black or add your favorite creamer, milk, or sugar.

Grown in Columbia and roasted in Nebraska, you can taste the work and care that go into each mug. Get a 1 pound bag of Clout’s dark roast Whiskey Barrel Aged Coffee for $25.99. Grab one pound for yourself and another for a coffee-loving friend to experience an elevated cup of coffee every day.

