These reusable grocery bags hang inside your shopping cart

Americans use 100 billion plastic bags per year. And those bags take 1,000 years to degrade in a landfill. An easy way to reduce your carbon and waste footprint is to bring reusable bags to the grocery store. Lotus Trolley Bags take traditional reusable grocery bags to the next level with features to keep your groceries organized and fresh at all times.

These machine washable and reusable bags hang inside your shopping cart so you can place items directly in them and have a full view of what’s inside. Removable support rods fit in standard shopping carts and can be removed for non-cart and individual bag use. Durable stitching is designed to hold over 50 pounds and mold-resistant mesh bottoms keep away unwanted growth.

Keep your cold items cool with an insulated cooler bag and secure delicate wine and eggs with specially designed pockets for each. Use the additional pockets on the inside and outside of bags to store small items and keep things in place. The bags roll up into a compact, lightweight carrier so you can keep them stashed in your car or by your front door.

Shopping for yourself, your family, roommates, etc. is no small task. This grocery carrying and organization system will simplify the process and help your groceries stay fresh. Featured in Good Morning America, BuzzFeed, The Boston Globe, HuffPost, and more, Lotus Trolley Bags are known to provide solutions to plastic waste and crushed groceries.

In addition to replacing single-use plastic bags, Lotus Trolley Bag is dedicated to protecting the planet. As a member of 1% for the Planet, 1% of sales go to high-impact non-profits that protect our oceans.

Usually priced at $59, a four-pack of Lotus Trolley Bags are on sale for 36% off, bringing the price down to $37.99. At less than $10 per bag, this investment will improve your shopping experience as you use it again and again and again.

Prices subject to change.