This electric, rechargeable lighter is completely windproof

This lighter is streamlined, efficient, and long-lasting to bring you the power of fire whenever and wherever you need it.

We hope you enjoy ClickOnDeals, brought to you in connection with StackCommerce. WDIV receives an affiliate commission if you buy through our links.

Fire has historically been fundamental to human survival. But we’ve come a long way from rubbing two sticks together to make a spark. Technological advances have brought us flints, matches, blowtorches, and butane lighters. Now, you can light your candles, barbecue, campfire, or whatever else with the Slimline Windproof Rechargeable Lighter.

This lighter is streamlined, efficient, and long-lasting to bring you the power of fire whenever and wherever you need it. Reduce waste from disposable lighters and avoid the hassle of refilling a reusable one with fluid. Instead of relying on traditional lighter fluid, the Slimline uses a rechargeable lithium battery that can last for weeks. When it is time to charge, all you have to do is plug the charging cable into any USB port.

Ad

Trying to light a fire on a windy day is frustrating, to say the least. Since it doesn’t rely on flame lighting, this lighter is completely windproof. And it has a double-sided ignition for a quick and easy light.

Impress your friends with a lighter that looks and feels futuristic. Durable and slick metallic zinc alloy casing makes it extra sleek and stylish. And it’s super compact and lightweight to easily stash in your bag or pocket.

The flip-top gives you the same feel as a Zippo, but with a modern twist. And you won’t have to refill the fluid or change the flint on the Slimline. If you’re skeptical of new things, remember that even matches were new technology once. So don’t knock this till you try it.

Usually priced at $54, the Slimline Windproof Rechargeable Lighter has been discounted by 57%, bringing the price down to just $14.99. Grab one for yourself and another for a friend to enjoy a whole new kind of long-lasting, reusable lighter.

Ad

Prices subject to change.