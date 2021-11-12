This portable mini projector makes everything more fun and it’s 46% off

We hope you enjoy ClickOnDeals, brought to you in connection with StackCommerce. WDIV receives an affiliate commission if you buy through our links.

Looking to level up your home entertainment experience? This Portable HD Mini Projector will give you that movie-theater magic anywhere you take it.

Movie nights at home just got a lot more exciting. Watch your favorite flick or television show with this small (but mighty) projector. This projector is equipped with a maximum of 1080P Full HD resolution that displays a crystal clear image for an elevated viewing experience. The top-notch lens will blow you away with its vivid colors and clarity. The LED light will last for up to 20,000 hours, so you virtually never have to worry about it burning out.

No matter the size of the space or the location you want to fire up a film, this portable projector has an adjustable image size of 20″ to 80″ with 320x240 native resolution. Simply change the image size to fit your display area, and watch the stunning picture fill your blank canvas. Take it camping for the weekend, into the garage for football Sunday, or in the backyard for family movie night—the options are endless! Dimensions are 5.22″ x 3.35″ x 1.96″, making this mini-movie shower perfect for travel or easily moving it from room to room.

Ad

With multiple ports, this projector can be connected to an HDMI, USB, Audio, AV, and TV. It’s compatible with all of your tech gadgets such as a laptop, phone, tablet, U-disk, DVD, game console, etc. Charge your phone and watch the newest must-binge series at the same time, as this multi-tasking machine will keep you connected and entertained simultaneously.

View photos, play video games, stream sports, and more! Stock up your fridge, because once the word gets out about your new toy, your friends might start showing up unannounced. This portable mini projector is sure to be the life of the party and provide endless memories of fun.

Snag this Portable HD Mini Projector for just $79.95 (originally $149), a savings of 46%!

Ad

Prices subject to change.