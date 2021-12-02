Get 18 bottles of wine for less than $4 a bottle with this curated Fall collection

If you're looking to restock your wine line-up for the new year, 18 Bottles of Splash Wine, is the way to go.

With the end of the year quickly winding down, many personal wine supplies are starting to dwindle too. Don’t be left high and dry when the new year starts!

If you’re looking to restock your wine line-up for the new year, 18 Bottles of Splash Wine, is the way to go, and right now you can save big and get 18 bottles of premium wine for just $69. That comes out to just under $4 a bottle!

Splash Wine knows that for most people, the type of wine that they drink changes with the seasons. For instance, a lighter cooler wine is perfect for summer evenings and wine with a little spice goes best cozied up next to a warm fire on crisp evenings.

With this curated collection, Splash Wine has hand-picked a stunning collection of their Top 18 Wines for Fall 2021. This special Fall selection includes reds, whites, and even a bottle of bubbly, but don’t worry, if there’s a type of wine that doesn’t fit your palette, you can adjust the collection to include what does.

With over 21,000 reviews and a 4.6/5 star rating on TrustPilot, this stunning wine collection has 18 wines that will be delivered right to your front door for free as long as you live in one of the available states.

And if you aren’t satisfied with the wines that you receive in your curated collection, Splash Wine will issue you a store credit as long as it’s within 180 days of your purchase.

If you’re ready to have a premium wine collection delivered straight to your front door without leaving the house, don’t wait to take advantage of this steal of a deal from Splash Wine.

Get Top 18 Wines for Fall 2021 by Splash Wines for just $69. That’s 80% off the regular price of $350 and brings the price per bottle down to less than $4.

