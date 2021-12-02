This portable massage gun can ease muscle pain and it’s on sale for $80

This high-power massage gun uses up to 3,000 strokes per minute with 8mm of depth amplitude to really go deep into your muscles and increase blood flow.

No matter what your exercise routine looks like, there needs to be a day of rest and recuperation scheduled in there to help your body recover and relax.

Taking a day off is great and so is soaking in a hot tub but you should really be giving your muscles some extra TLC too. A great way to do that is with a massage gun. Not only does using a massage gun between workouts boost your circulation but it can also help to release energy and revive your muscles.

The Exogun Pocket Pro-Level Massage Gun is a great option and right now you can grab it on sale for just $79.99 (reg. $149) for a limited time.

This high-power massage gun uses up to 3,000 strokes per minute with 8mm of depth amplitude to really go deep into your muscles and increase blood flow. It’s 30% quieter than other massage guns on the market so you can use it anywhere, anytime. Weighing in at 1 pound, it’s also super portable so you can toss it in your bag when you go to the gym, keep it in your center console in the car or even throw it in your purse before you head out the door.

It comes with four different attachments too so you can really zone in on different areas of your body. Choose between the ball, flat, bullet, or fork attachments to target your neck, back, legs, or other large muscle groups. There are also four levels of speed you can control the strength of the massage as you go and it’ll last up to three hours on a full charge.

The Exogun Pocket Percussion Massage Gun is currently one of the strongest portable massage guns on the market. It normally sells for $149 but right now you can grab it for $79.99 for a limited time.

