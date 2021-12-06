GIFT GUIDE: Shop these 8 holiday deals for family fun

We hope you enjoy ClickOnDeals, brought to you in connection with StackCommerce. WDIV receives an affiliate commission if you buy through our links.

Parents, grandparents, aunts, uncles, godparents, etc. know how hard it can be to keep kids entertained. While some kids can keep themselves happy playing in the mud, it can be harder to find activities that children, teenagers, and adults can all join. We’ve collected eight games and activities to break down age barriers and increase fun for your whole family.

Coding For Youth Bundle (Stackcommerce)

Coding for Youth Games Bundle for Ages 11 to 18

This bundle lets children and teens code their own game – the perfect introduction to programming. They’ll have fun while learning valuable skills.

Costway Jumbo Game (Stackcommerce)

Costway Jumbo 4-to-Score 4 in A Row Giant Game Set Indoor Outdoor Kids Adults Family Fun - Blue/Orange

Ad

Perfect for a Christmas gift for your kids and a way to entertain the whole family during the holidays, this game can keep people occupied for hours on end. It’s simple enough for young kids and complex enough for adults to enjoy, too.

Astro Alan Galaxy Projector (Image via Stackcommerce)

Astro Alan Galaxy Projector

Float away into the stars as Astro Alan projects 8 types of high-definition nebulas through this USB-powered miniature galaxy projector astronaut with adjustable head angles, brightness, & speed.

Costway Tumbling Mat (Stackcommerce)

Costway Folding Gymnastics Tumbling Mat Incline Cheese Wedge Exercise Cushion W/ Handles

Ad

Gymnastics is a great way to get out excess energy while building coordination and athletic skill. Bring the fun from the gym to your home with this tumbling mat.

SparkMaker 3D Printer Starter Bundle (Stackcommerce)

SparkMaker Original SLA 3D Printer Starter Bundle

3D printers don’t have to be overly complicated or expensive. Explore the magic of 3D printing with your family with this high-quality model.

School of Game Design (Stackcommerce)

School of Game Design: Lifetime Membership

Ad

Video games might get a bad rap, but they can actually be valuable outlets for creativity and play. This expensive training library provides access to over 120 hours of easy-to-follow, step-by-step video training in addition to instructor support and coding resources.

Goplus Inflatable Stand Up Paddleboard (Stackcommerce)

Goplus 11′ Inflatable Stand Up Paddle Surfboard W/Bag Aluminum Paddle Pump

If you’ve ever rented a stand-up paddle board or even seen someone on one, you know how fun they can be. Share the fun with someone you love with this memorable gift.

Costway Multi-game Table (Stackcommerce)

Costway 3-In-1 48′' Multi Game Table w/Billiards Soccer and Side Hockey for Party and Family Night - Natural/Green

Ad

Give your game room a serious upgrade with this multi-game table. Options for foosball, hockey and billiards will keep your family laughing and playing for hours and hours.