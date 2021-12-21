This iPhone case gives your phone 110% more power and it’s on sale for $30

This durable iPhone case does more than just protect your phone, it also charges it.

iPhone cases are pretty easy to find these days no matter what model you have. Almost every store has them and they come in tons of different colors and styles. They all do a pretty good job of protecting your device but admittedly, some do the job a little better. It would be cool though if an iPhone case could do more than just protect your phone.

That’s where the iPhone Battery Case comes in. This durable iPhone case does more than just protect your phone, it also charges it, and right now it’s on sale for just $29.99.

To start, the TPU case will protect your iPhone 13 or 13 Pro from scratches and daily wear and tear that your device will encounter. The case is also small enough to fit comfortably in your hand or pocket too.

What makes this case stand out is the 5,000mAh Li-polymer extended battery which gives your iPhone 13 110% extra battery life. This means that you’ll enjoy more talk time, more video time, more audio time, and even more internet time.

There’s a built-in durable connector that works with all the functions of your iPhone 13 and iPhone 13 Plus and the LED indicators allow you to easily check the battery levels and charging status. There’s also a nice power button that allows you to choose when you want to charge your device.

When you purchase the iPhone Battery Case you’ll also receive a screen protector and a ZeroLemon DefectCard along with a convenient user manual and 1-year manufacturer’s warranty.

If you’re ready to give your iPhone 13 more power and keep it protected, right now you can grab the iPhone Battery Case for just $29.99. That’s a savings of 25% off the regular price of $39 but only for a limited time.

