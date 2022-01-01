This digital art eLearning bundle is just $20 in our New Year, New You sale

We hope you enjoy ClickOnDeals, brought to you in connection with StackCommerce. WDIV receives an affiliate commission if you buy through our links.

Enrich your life by making a New Year’s resolution to pick up a new skill. If you’ve always wanted to try digital art or have been looking for a creative outlet, let The 2022 Premium School of Digital Art Bundle be your ticket to give it a try. In the spirit of New Year’s resolutions, this bundle has been discounted to just $20 in our New Year, New You sale.

The 2022 Premium School of Digital Art Bundle includes 10 courses, 645 lessons, and over 100 hours of content on key facets of digital art. Immerse yourself in courses on drawing and painting anime and manga, perspective, skeletal figures, comic book superheroes, and your own unique characters. Learn to navigate and create art with software including Clip Studio paint, Manga Studio 5, and Procreate. There’s even a course that focuses on using Copic markers.

Ad

In-depth courses in this bundle take you into the world of digital art. Practice new skills and see what you like best to determine what kind of art you’d like to focus on. This bundle works as an introduction to digital art as a hobby, and as a potential career. Start drawing, painting, and creating characters for comics, anime or, manga to express yourself and your ideas through a visual medium.

The courses in this bundle are taught by seasoned art instructors Rich Graysonn, Scott Harris, Robert Marzullo, and Brian Jackson. Averages of 4 out of 5 stars and over from student reviews highlight how these courses are thorough and fun.

Invest some time and energy into making digital art without spending much money with The 2022 Premium School of Digital Art Bundle. Find inspiration and creativity in the coming year with this $20 eLearning bundle, part of our New Year, New You sale.

Ad

Prices subject to change.