Start your own podcast in 2022 with this $20 e-learning bundle

Not only are podcasts a great way to share your ideas and interests with the world, but they can also be a great marketing tool for your business or personal brand. Get ready to start your own podcast, from ideating to publishing, with The 2022 Professional Podcast Masterclass Bundle.

This bundle includes 10 courses with over 300 lessons and 24 hours of content. Explore the steps required to plan, start, edit, promote, and monetize your podcast. Courses cover the basics of podcasting including editing with Audacity, conducting great interviews and growing a devoted audience.

Learn the ins and outs of podcasting from seasoned professionals and expert teachers. The courses in this bundle have each received 4 and above out of 5 star reviews, so you know the information you’re getting is comprehensive and digestible.

Highlights in this bundle include a Podcasting Crash Course taught by Mauricio Rubio. With an average of 4.5 out of 5 star reviews, this course starts you off with the most important podcasting essentials in just five minutes. Another top-rated course is the Online Course Creation Masterclass taught by Ryan Ford, which walks you through the process of creating your own online class to share your skills and insights with the world.

Don’t stress about the technical side of podcasting. The Audacity: A Beginners Guide to Record & Edit Voice Overs course shows you how to navigate this popular free audio editing software. And when you’re ready to monetize your podcast, the How to Start Your Own Podcast & Monetize Your Content has what you need to get going.

If you have a great idea for a podcast or love listening to podcasts and want to learn more about the medium, this e-learning bundle is for you. At the deeply-discounted price of $20, the courses only cost you $2 each!

Start off 2022 by making your podcasting dreams come true. Get The 2022 Professional Podcast Masterclass Bundle on sale for just $20.

