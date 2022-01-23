Ramp up your digital security with the LastPass Premium password manager

We hope you enjoy ClickOnDeals, brought to you in connection with StackCommerce. WDIV receives an affiliate commission if you buy through our links.

One of the most basic and most important tenets of internet security is strong passwords. Keeping track of dozens of complicated passwords, however, is easier said than done. Manage unlimited passwords with strong encryption with LastPass Premium. Get it on sale for $24.99 for a year to maximize your digital security with minimal effort.

Upgrade your current password management system, whether that’s a program you’re unhappy with, a post-it on your computer, or a list of passwords in your phone. A subscription to LastPass Premium gives you access to a password generator, encrypted file storage, and dark web monitoring.

Coming up with a memorable and distinct password is tricky. And remembering passwords for multiple online accounts can become a burden. LastPass’s password generator creates complex and randomized passwords that can keep hackers at bay. All you need to to do reach them is to log in to LastPass. When you shop online, LastPass can remember and fill in the payment and shipping details that you saved in your profile.

Additional security features include 1 GB of encrypted file storage to keep important digital records and notes. A security dashboard will monitor potential breaches and let you know if your information is at risk. Access your passwords on any of your devices and securely share passwords or information when you want to.

LastPass has been featured in The New York Times, Mashable, The Huffington Post, and Today. It’s a trusted program, known for its convenience and security with an average of 4.5 out of 5 stars on TechRadar and Tom’s Guide. Join over 30 million people and 85,000 businesses in improving your passwords and cybersecurity with LastPass.

Manage your passwords and digital security with ease and high protection with this limited-time deal. Get a one-year subscription to LastPass Premium for $24.99 – that’s just $2.08 a month!

