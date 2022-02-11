Try a whole new perspective with this foldable drone

This drone is designed for you to make the most of your investment, energy, and time; including an articulated view of 180 degrees.

By giving you a birds-eye view of the world, recreational drones provide both fun and a whole new perspective. If you’re interested in nature viewing, photography, film, or aerial exploration, the Vivitar VTI Phoenix Foldable Drone is a convenient, portable way to get the perspective of a bird while keeping both feet firmly on the ground.

This drone is designed for you to make the most of your investment, energy, and time. It’s equipped with a 2048 x 1152p video resolution camera with an articulated view of 180 degrees. Enjoy 32 minutes of flight time to see what there is to see from above. The flight range goes up to 2,000 feet to soar like a bird.

One-button takeoff and landings make using this drone simple and reliable to use. Choose from three speed modes to control your flight. Connect the drone’s built-in GPS to an app to track and steer the drone from your phone.

Keep everything safe and secure in an included hard-sided carrying case. This drone is certified refurbished with a grade “A,” meaning it’s in near-mint condition with minimal to zero scuffing on its case.

With an average of 4.7 out of 5 star customer reviews, this model has been praised as a great option for anyone looking to try drones. One reviewer wrote “The drone handles extremely well and hovers great on GPS mode. After talking to more experienced drone flyers, a lot of people say that this drone is of amazing quality at an extremely affordable price. I would definitely recommend this drone to friends and family.”

If you’re looking for a new hobby or have been curious about drones, this is your ticket to fun and beautiful views. Get the Certified Refurbished Vivitar VTI Phoenix Foldable Drone in grey at 36% off for just $159.

