Invest in self-care with these Valentine’s Day Sale wellness deals

In this fast-paced, chaotic world, it can be difficult to find the time and energy to focus on yourself. Commit to self-love, self-care, and a healthy lifestyle with these eight wellness deals, including two free course bundles.

Pursue meditation, yoga, healthy eating, fitness, journaling, and more to give yourself the care you deserve. Wellness doesn’t have to be complicated or expensive. All you need is to dedicate some time and energy. Let these courses and products be your jumping-off point to a healthier and more centered lifestyle.

The Mindful Notebook

Writing in a notebook can help you work through difficult emotions, build a daily routine and express yourself. This one is designed to keep you focused and grounded with daily inspirational quotes and a gratitude section. And, with every purchase, a donation is made to the Foundation for a Mindful Society.

Get The Mindful Notebook for $18.69 (reg. $30) with code VDAY2022.

Openfit Fitness & Wellness App: 3-Yr Premium Subscription

Take your physical fitness into your own hands with on-demand workouts and live, trainer-led classes from Openfit. With an average of 4.9 out of 5 stars on the App Store, this app is a trusted choice to enhance your workout routine.

Get a three-year premium subscription to the Openfit Fitness & Wellness App for $169.96 (reg. $288) with code VDAY2022.

The Complete Mental Health & Mindfulness Bundle

Navigating this uncertain world can be difficult and stressful. Find resources to navigate stress with 11 courses on meditation, mindfulness, and managing anxiety. Use what you learn for your own healing and to support others with theirs.

Get The Complete Mental Health & Mindfulness Bundle for $33.99 (reg. $2200) with code VDAY2022.

Fitbit FB422BKBK Luxe Fitness & Wellness Tracker

This classic fitness tracker will be there for you to monitor your body’s movement and metrics. Optimize your life with tools to motivate for workouts, manage stress, and monitor sleep. Enjoy up to five days of battery life on this chic Fitbit.

Get the Fitbit FB422BKBK Luxe Fitness & Wellness Tracker in Black/Graphite Stainless Steel for $127.45 (reg. $199) with code VDAY2022.

The Mindful Yoga Foundations Course

Whether you’re a seasoned yogi or have been intimidated by the thought of attending a class, this course will ground you in the fundamentals of yoga. Improve your yoga practice and get the best experience for your mind and body with 20 lectures from a certified instructor and mindfulness teacher Jillian Pransky.

Get The Mindful Yoga Foundations Course for $29.74 (reg. $199) with code VDAY2022.

The 2022 New Year New You Health & Weight Loss Training Bundle

January may be over, but it’s not too late to make a commitment to your weight loss goals. Make the most of your efforts with these six courses on nutrition, motivation, fitness, and weight loss coach certification.

Get The 2022 New Year New You Health & Weight Loss Training Bundle for $16.99 (reg. $1194) with code VDAY2022.

FREE: Mindfulness & Meditation For Beginners 4-Week Course

Dive into the power of mindfulness and meditation to boost your mood and get more in touch with yourself. With an average of 4.7 out of 5-star reviews, these eight lectures will introduce you to the basics and essentials of these practices.

Get the Mindfulness & Meditation For Beginners 4-Week Course for FREE (reg. $49).

FREE: Alternative & Holistic Therapies 4-Week Course

Explore the fields of reflexology, aromatherapy, Ayurvedeic healing, Reiki, and more. This four-week course is designed to thoroughly introduce you to these prominent wellness therapies.

Get the Alternative & Holistic Therapies 4-Week Course for FREE (reg. $49).

