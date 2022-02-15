Build your own video game with this 14-piece development bundle

For those who are less experienced with programming, there’s a beginner-friendly piece of software: the AppGameKit Classic for easy game development.

Video games can be much more than mindless entertainment. They have the power to build worlds, forge friendships and expand perspectives. Develop a game of your very own with The Complete GameCreators Mega Maker Pack Bundle, on sale for just $79.99.

This bundle features 14 tools to build the game of your dreams. The AppGameKit Studio is a core piece of software that lets you start developing. Drag and drop assets to visualize scenes and build virtual worlds. Once you’ve built your game, you can easily publish it to Steam, iOS, Android, and other platforms. Take advantage of the editing tools, high speeds, and extensive set of commands to turn your game ideas into something real.

For those who are less experienced with programming, there’s a beginner-friendly piece of software: the AppGameKit Classic for easy game development. Supplement your AppGameKit with two additional asset packs with thousands of available sprites.

Another key piece of this bundle is GameGuru: a non-technical game maker that’s accessible even if you’re not an experienced coder or digital artist. Start by placing pre-made assets like characters and weapons into your game to create your own virtual world.

In addition to the GameGuru video game builder, this bundle features nine additional packs for the software. These include assets for scenery, buildings, castles, dungeons, machinery, furniture, weapons, and themed objects for outer space, antique items, and fantasy. Whether your game takes place on a post-apocalyptic Earth, in an alternate universe, or in a pastoral ancient setting, this bundle has the tools you need to create your dream game.

If you have a vision for a video game or want to play around with development tools and see what comes out of it, The Complete GameCreators Mega Maker Pack Bundle has what you need to get started. With an 82% discount, this bundle can be yours for just $79.99.

