Take your podcast to the next level with this Podcasting Mic Package

Audio equipment can get expensive but if you're thinking of starting a podcast and don't want to spend a lot of money right away, check out the SLIDE Broadcaster Kit.

We hope you enjoy ClickOnDeals, brought to you in connection with StackCommerce. WDIV receives an affiliate commission if you buy through our links.

Podcasts are a great way of spreading your message and talking about your passion. It’s a fun way to connect with people who share your passion but starting and managing a podcast isn’t as easy as it looks or sounds.

First, you have to have a lot of time to manage a podcast and since podcasts are more of an audio show than a video show, you also need to invest in quality audio equipment.

Audio equipment can get expensive but if you’re thinking of starting a podcast and don’t want to spend a lot of money right away, check out the SLIDE Broadcaster Kit. This podcasting mic package is only $28.99 right now and gives you the basic devices and accessories you need to have quality podcast audio.

Ad

It comes with a condenser microphone that is omnidirectional which means it picks up sound from all sides. It’s great for podcasts that have additional sounds such as instruments, video or to enhance the voices of guests that join you on your podcast. If you’re looking for crisp and clean demos you’ll be happy to know that the acoustic pop filter will handle all of your high and low-end issues so you don’t have to waste time editing that out.

This podcast bundle also has a mini tripod to hold the mic in place and a shock mount that protects the microphone from contact and in turn ruining the recording. There’s also a convenient adapter that allows you to connect the mic to your devices like your phone, tablet, laptop, camera, and PC.

If you’re ready to improve your audio and take your podcast to the next level, don’t wait to grab this deal.

Normally $59, for a limited time you can get the SLIDE Broadcaster Kit: Podcasting Mic Package for just $28.99. That’s a nice savings of 51%.

Ad

Prices subject to change